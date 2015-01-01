पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओपन बुक सिस्टम:अब तीसरी से पांचवीं तक के बच्चे भी बनाएंगे प्रोजेक्ट

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहली बार बच्चों को घर पर प्रोजेक्ट बनाने और असाइनमेंट लिखने के लिए देंगे

कोविड के चलते सरकार ने इस साल वार्षिक परीक्षाएं कराने की बजाए प्रोजेक्ट के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में परीक्षाएं कराने का निर्णय लिया है। सीधे तौर पर यूं कहें कि कॉलेज की ओपन बुक प्रणाली की तरह बच्चों को घर पर ही असाइनमेंट लिखने के लिए दिए जाएंगे। इसमें बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट भी बनाना होंगे। वैसे तो कक्षा 6टीं के पाठ्यक्रम में प्रोजेक्ट रहता है। जबकि छोटी कक्षाओं के पाठ्यक्रम में प्रोजेक्ट वर्क नहींं होता है। लेकिन इस साल सरकार के प्रोजेक्ट के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश देने के निर्णय के चलते ऐसा पहली बार होगा जब कक्षा तीसरी से पांचवीं के बच्चे भी अपने असाइनमेंट के साथ प्रोजेक्ट बनाकर संबंधित स्कूलों में जमा कराएंगे।

ऐसा इसलिए कर रहे
शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 40 प्रतिशत अंक प्रोजेक्ट व 60 प्रतिशत अंक लिखने के दिए जाएंगे। इससे विद्यार्थी की दक्षता का आंकलन भी लगेगा। जिले के 877 प्राइमरी स्कूलों करीब 50 हजार व 418 मिडिल स्कूलों के 47 हजार बच्चों को इस प्रणाली से जोड़ा जाएगा। इसमें तीसरी से पांचवीं तक के 50 हजार बच्चे पहली बार प्रोजेक्ट बनाएंगे। जिसके लिए वर्तमान में बच्चों को मोहल्ला व डिजिटल क्लास के माध्यम से तैयारी कराई जा रही है।

डिजिटल व मोहल्ला क्लास में करा रहे तैयारी: डीपीसी अनिल श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि प्राइमरी व मिडिल स्कूल के बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट व असाइनमेंट के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश देने की चर्चा है। इसकी तैयारी चल रही है। बच्चों को डिजिटल सामग्री से तो पढ़ाया ही जा रहा है।

जिले के 3 ब्लॉक में मोहल्ला क्लास लगाई जा रही
जिले के सभी 3 ब्लॉक में डिजिटल व मोहल्ला क्लास लगाई जा रही है। जिसे तहत सुबह 10 से 1 बजे तक कक्षाएं लगती हैं। सुबह 10 से 11 बजे तक बच्चों को पढ़ाया जाता है। सुबह 11 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक रोडियो कार्यक्रम। दोपहर 12 से 1 बजे तक गृह कार्य। दोपहर 3 से 4 बजे तक खेल गतिविधियां व शाम 7 से 8 बजे तक कहानी सुनना होती है। अगले दिन शिक्षक फीडबैक भी लेते हैं।

ऐसा रहेगा प्रोजेक्ट
कक्षा छठी से आठवीं के पाठ्यक्रम में ही प्रोजेक्ट रहता है। जिसके आधार पर बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट बनाना पड़ते है। जबकि कक्षा तीसरी से पांचवीं के बच्चों को शिक्षक अपने स्तर पर वर्तमान दौर में होने वाली गतिविधियां, प्राकृतिक, अंतरीक्ष, मौसमी विषयों पर प्रोजेक्ट बनाने के लिए देंगे। यह प्रोजेक्ट चित्र के रूप में नहींं बल्कि उसका डेमो के रूप में बनाना होगा। जिससे बच्चे की दक्षता का आंकलन लगेगा।

