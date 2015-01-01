पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना की नई गाइडलाइन:शादी में शामिल हो सकेंगे सिर्फ 100 लोग इससे ज्यादा बुलाए तो लेना होगी अनुमति

श्योपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिन्होंने सैकड़ों लोगों को शादी के कार्ड बांट दिए अब वे मुसीबत में

श्योपुर जिले में अब शादी समारोह में सिर्फ 100 लोग शामिल हो सकेंगे। इससे ज्यादा मेहमान बुलाना है तो प्रशासन से अनुमति लेनी होगी। यह फैसला सोमवार को जिला संकट प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक में किया गया। इस नई गाइड लाइन के बाद वे लोग मुसीबत में पड़ गए हैं जिनके यहां इसी महीने या दिसंबर में शादी होनी है और वे 100 से ज्यादा लोगों को शादी का कार्ड भी बांट चुके हैं। ऐसे लोगों का यहां तक कहना है कि अब न्योता भेज दिया तो मेहमान तो आएंगे। उन्हें कैसे मना करें।

अब नई गाइड लाइन के हिसाब से अनुमति लेने का प्रयास करेंगे। कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए कलेक्टोरेट में जिला संकट प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक हुई। इसमें कोरोना की रोकथाम को लेकर शादियों में सिर्फ 100 लोगों को बुलाने की बाध्यता की गई। अब तक शादी समारोह के लिए गाइडलाइन थी कि संबंधित चाहे जितने मेहमान बुलाए, लेकिन उसमें सोशल डिस्टेंस के लिए ग्राउंड बड़ा होना चाहिए और मास्क व सेनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए।

इस गाइडलाइन के विपरीत जाने पर संबंधित पर जुर्माने की कार्रवाई व महामारी अधिनियम के तहत एफआईआर के प्रावधान है। ऐसे में अब उन लोगों की मुसीबतें बढ़ गई है, जिन्होंने दिसंबर में होने वाली शादियों के लिए सैकड़ों लोगों को निमंत्रण बांट दिए हैं। इसके अलावा बैठक में मास्क न लगाने पर जुर्माना लगाने के साथ लोगों को जागरूक करने का फैसला लिया गया। वर्तमान में इस संबंध में कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही थी।

2 उदाहरण, कैसे नई गाइड लाइन ने शादी वाले घराें में बढ़ा दी मुसीबत
1. ढोढर निवासी विपिन के यहां से 10 दिसंबर को बारात राजस्थान के कोटा के लिए रवाना होनी है। वे 150 लोगों को बारात में चलने के लिए निमंत्रण पत्र बांट चुके हैं। इसके अलावा भोज के लिए करीब 500 लोगों को न्यौता भेज दिया है लेकिन अब नई गाइड लाइन ने इनकी मुसीबत बढ़ा दी है। विपिन का कहना है कि वे यह समझ नहीं पा रहे कि अब क्या करें।
2. श्याेपुर शहर के निवासी शंकर सिंह के बेटे की शादी दिसंबर में होनी है। उन्होंने मैरिज गार्डन बुक कर लिया है। उन्होंने 1200 कार्ड भी छपवा लिए हैं और शादी में दूर से आने वाले 400 से ज्यादा मेहमानों को कार्ड भेज चुके हैं। शहर में भी कई लोगों को कार्ड बांट चुके हैं। उनका कहना है कि कार्ड देने के बाद अब मेहमान तो आएंगे, ऐसे में कार्रवाई हुई तो मुसीबत बढ़ जाएगी।

ज्यादा लोग बुलाने है तो लेनी होगी अनुमति
शादी-विवाह 100 लोगों से ज्यादा बुलाने के लिए अनुमति एसडीएम कार्यालय से जारी की जाएगी। इसमें अनुमति देने के लिए कुछ नियमों का पालन करना होगा। इसमें संख्या के आधार पर कार्यक्रम स्थल पर डबल स्पेस रखना होगा ताकि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो सके। इसके अलावा सेनिटाइजर व मास्क की व्यवस्था करनी होगी। कार्यक्रम स्थल को कार्यक्रम से पहले व बाद में सेनिटाइज कराना होगा। संक्रमण से बचाव के सारे इंतजाम करना जरूरी होगा।

बढ़ी मुसीबत... दिसंबर में शहर के सभी मैरिज गार्डन बुक
10 दिसंबर और 24-25 दिसंबर से लेकर शादी के सभी मुहूर्त में शहर सहित जिले के सभी मैरिज गार्डन बुक हैं। एक भी मैरिज गार्डन ऐसा नहीं है, जो कि शादी के लिए बुक न हो। यानी दिसंबर में बड़ी संख्या में शादियां होनी हैं क्योंकि पिछले सहालग में लॉकडाउन के कारण कई शादी निरस्त हो गई थीं जो कि अब हो रही है। अब 100 लोगों की गाइडलाइन से मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की भी मुसीबत बढ़ा दी है।

परेशानी... अनुमति के लिए दफ्तरों के चक्कर लगा रहे लोग
शादी और अन्य कार्यक्रमों की अनुमति के लिए अब नई गाइडलाइन के साथ ही तहसीलदार व एसडीएम लेवल के अधिकारियों के पास लोगों के फोन आने लगे हैं। यह लोग कार्यक्रम में ज्यादा लोगों की अनुमति के लिए पूछ रहे हैं। यहां बता दें कि अब तक इसकी अनुमति की ज़रूरत नहीं थी लेकिन 100 लोगों से ज्यादा बुलाने के लिए एसडीएम स्तर से अनुमति लेनी होगी।
बैठक में दिए निर्देश... मास्क न लगाने पर 100 रुपए का जुर्माना
मास्क न लगाने पर फिर जुर्माना करने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। जिला संकट प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक में बताया गया कि शहर में लोग मास्क को लेकर जागरूक नहीं हैं। मास्क न लगाने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ 100 रुपए का जुर्माना भी किया जाएगा। इस जुर्माने के बदले में संबंधित को दो मास्क भी दिए जाएंगे। प्रशासन की ओर से बीते तीन महीने से न तो मास्क जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है न जुर्माना किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें