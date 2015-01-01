पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:भोलेनाथ जब बारात लेकर पहुंचे तो पार्वती के परिजन हुए अचंभित: शास्त्री

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • श्रीमद् भागवत कथा में तीसरे दिन हुआ शिव-पार्वती विवाह

शहर के बड़ौदा रोड स्थित शिव मंदिर पर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा महोत्सव के तहत आयोजित श्रीमद् भागवत कथा में शनिवार को शिव-पार्वती विवाह मुख्य प्रसंग रहा। कथा व्यास पंडित रामलखन शास्त्री ने तीसरे दिन शिव-पार्वती विवाह, ध्रुव चरित्र, भरत एवं अजामिल चरित्र का वर्णन किया। शिव-पार्वती विवाह के प्रसंग पर श्रद्धालु भावविभोर हो गए।

कथा सुनाते हुए पंडित रामलखन शास्त्री ने कहा कि पर्वतराज हिमालय की घोर तपस्या के बाद माता जगदंबा प्रकट हुईं और उन्हें बेटी के रूप में उनके घर में अवतरित होने का वरदान दिया। इसके बाद माता पार्वती हिमालय के घर अवतरित हुईं।

बेटी के बड़ी होने पर पर्वतराज को उसकी शादी की चिंता सताने लगी। पार्वती बचपन से ही बाबा भोलेनाथ की अनन्य भक्त थीं। एक दिन पर्वतराज के घर महर्षि नारद पधारे और उन्होंने भगवान भोलेनाथ के साथ पार्वती के विवाह का संयोग बताया।

शिव बारात का चित्रण करते हुए कहा कि नंदी पर सवार भोलेनाथ जब भूत-पिशाचों के साथ बारात लेकर पहुंचे तो उसे देखकर पर्वतराज और उनके परिजन अचंभित हो गए, लेकिन माता पार्वती ने खुशी से भोलेनाथ को पति के रूप में स्वीकार किया।

विवाह प्रसंग के दौरान कथा पंडाल में मधुर भजन सुनाए। सती चरित्र का वर्णन करते हुए बताया कि मनु-सतरूपा की कन्या आकूति का विवाह पुत्रिका धर्म के अनुसार रुचि प्रजापति से तथा प्रसूति कन्या का विवाह ब्रह्माजी के पुत्र दक्ष प्रजापति से हुआ। उससे उन्होंने सुंदर नेत्रों वाली सोलह कन्याएं उत्पन्न कीं। सती अपने पतिदेव की सेवा में ही संलग्न थीं।

