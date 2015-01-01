पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

श्योपुर नपा वार्ड आरक्षण पर आपत्ति:हाईकोर्ट में याचिका, कहा- जनसंख्या के बजाय मतदाता प्रतिशत से किया वार्ड आरक्षण, यह गलत

श्योपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
श्योपुर शहर
  • वार्ड 10 के पार्षद की याचिका पर आज जवाब पेश करेगा प्रशासन

नगरीय विकास एवं आवास विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव के निर्देशों के बाद दोबारा किए गए वार्ड आरक्षण को गलत बताते हुए वार्ड क्रमांक 10 के पार्षद ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है। इसमें वार्ड आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया को जनगणना से न करते हुए मतदाता संख्या का प्रतिशत निकलकर करने पर आपत्ति जताई गई है। इस पर शासन की ओर से सोमवार को जवाब पेश किया जाना है।

10 अगस्त को प्रशासन ने नगरीय विकास एवं आवास विभाग से मिले आदेश के बाद जनगणना के आधार पर नगर पालिका के सभी 23 वार्डों की आरक्षण प्रक्रिया की। इस आरक्षण प्रक्रिया के बाद अचानक सितंबर माह में विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव का आदेश आया, जिसमें बताया गया कि पूर्व में किया गया वार्ड आरक्षण प्रतिशत के आधार पर नहीं है, ऐसे में वार्ड क्रमांक 10 और 2 को लेकर दोबारा से आरक्षण किया जाए।

इसके चलते 10 अगस्त को हुआ वार्ड आरक्षण शून्य घोषित कर दिया गया और 17 सितंबर को दोबारा से आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया की गई। इसमें प्रशासन ने एससी महिला के लिए आरक्षित हुए वार्ड क्रमांक 10 को जनसंख्या में से जातिगत प्रतिशत निकालते हुए ओबीसी कर दिया और वार्ड क्रमांक 2 जो कि पूर्व में ओबीसी के लिए आरक्षित था उसे बदलकर एससी महिला के लिए आरक्षित कर दिया। इस पर वार्ड क्रमांक 10 के पार्षद बंटी उर्फ राजू आर्य ने आपत्ति ली और कहा कि जनगणना के बजाए वोटर संख्या का प्रतिशत निकालकर यह आरक्षण किया गया है जो कि गलत है और इसे बदला जाना चाहिए। इसी मुद्दे पर उन्होंने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है।

दो तारीखों पर नहीं दिया जवाब
वार्ड आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया को लेकर दाखिल की गई याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने दो बार सुनवाई की, लेकिन शासन की ओर से इसमें कोई जवाब नहीं दिया गया और उप-चुनाव के चलते व्यस्तता बताई गई।। इस पर हाईकोर्ट ने 23 नवंबर को जवाब पेश करने के लिए कहा है। अब प्रशासन की ओर से सोमवार को हाईकोर्ट में याचिका के संबंध में जवाब पेश किया जाएगा।

याचिकाकर्ता ने याचिका में यह दिया तर्क
पार्षद बंटी उर्फ राजू आर्य ने बताया कि 10 अगस्त को किया गया आरक्षण पूर्णत: सही था क्योंकि उक्त आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया जनगणना 2011 के मान से की गई थी। 17 सितंबर को हुए आरक्षण में जनगणना के बजाए वोटर संख्या का प्रतिशत निकालकर आरक्षण किया गया, जो कि गलत है। इसे लेकर उन्होंने पिछले निकाय चुनाव में हुए वार्ड आरक्षण के कागजात भी निकलवा लिए है जिसमें जनगणना को ही आधार माना गया है।

यह प्रक्रिया पूरी तरह से गलत
वार्ड आरक्षण हर बार जनगणना के मान से किया जाता है लेकिन इस बार प्रशासन ने 10 अगस्त के आरक्षण को शून्य कर वोटर संख्या का प्रतिशत निकालकर आरक्षण कर दिया। इसके पहले कभी ऐसा नहीं किया गया है। यह प्रक्रिया पूरी तरह से गलत है।
राजू आर्य उर्फ बंटी, पार्षद, वार्ड 10 श्योपुर

जानिए दो बार हुए वार्ड आरक्षण की स्थिति

याचिका के संबंध में हमने जवाब भेज दिया
दोबारा हुई आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया शासन के पत्रों के आधार पर की गई है। हाईकोर्ट में दर्ज हुई याचिका के संबंध में हमने जवाब भेज दिया है।
बृजेंद्र यादव, डिप्टी कलेक्टर व डूडा अधिकारी, श्योपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें