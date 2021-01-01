पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वामित्व योजना:मानपुर में आबादी सर्वे आज से; मंगलवार को सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया की टीम मानपुर में पहुंची

श्योपुर6 घंटे पहले
ग्रामीण आबादी क्षेत्र के दस्तावेज राजस्व अभिलेखों में दर्ज करने के लिए सर्वे आफ इंडिया के द्वारा कराए जा रहे ड्रोन सर्वे के तहत अब मानपुर में भी ड्रोन सर्वे बुधवार को किया जाएगा। मंगलवार को क्षेत्र में पहुंची टीमों ने गांव में पहुंचकर मकानों की सीमा पर जाकर चूना डालकर जगह को चिन्हित किया।

ग्रामीण आबादी क्षेत्र में अधिकतर व्यक्तियों के पास मालिकाना अभिलेख नहीं होते हैं, जिस कारण आबादी की भूमि के बारे में अक्सर विवाद होते रहते हैं तथा विभिन्न न्यायालयों में मुकदमे भी चलते रहते हैं। इस प्रकार के विवादों को खत्म करने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार ने आबादी स्वामित्व योजना शुरू की है।

इसके अंतर्गत राजस्व विभाग के लेखपालों द्वारा ग्रामीण आबादी का सर्वेक्षण करके आबादी क्षेत्र की संपत्तियों के अभिलेख तैयार किए जा रहे हैं तथा मकानों को नंबर दिए जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को मानपुर में पहुंचे पटवारी अरूण दांतरे, राजीव शर्मा, प्रदीप अमलयार, चौकीदार गौरीशंकर और अमरूद्दीन ने सर्वे के लिए चूना डालने का काम किया।

