श्योपुर-ग्वालियर रेल लाइन:ब्रॉडगेज लाइन के लिए रेलवे को जमीन मिली, जिले में विजयपुर से बिछेगी पटरी

श्योपुर6 घंटे पहले
श्योपुर रेलवे स्टेशन। - Dainik Bhaskar
श्योपुर रेलवे स्टेशन।
  • निजी जमीन देने दो साल से रेलवे काे आश्वासन दे रहा था प्रशासन

श्योपुर-ग्वालियर ब्रॉडगेज रेल लाइन प्रोजेक्ट के तहत निजी जमीन के अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई है। अब रेलवे को यह जमीन मिल गई है। रेलवे को दो साल से यह जमीन मिलने का इंतजार था। इसके बाद रेलवे ने श्योपुर जिले में विजयपुर क्षेत्र में छह महीने बाद काम शुरू करने का फैसला कर लिया है। बता दें कि बानमोर में इस प्रोजेक्ट का काम पहले ही शुरू हो चुका है।

श्योपुर-ग्वालियर ब्रॉडगेज रेल प्रोजेक्ट को साल 2014 में मंजूरी दी गई थी। इसके बाद सरकार ने इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए बजट जारी कर जमीन अधिग्रहण के आदेश जारी किए लेकिन जमीन अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया अब तक अटकी रही। लगातार दो साल से रेलवे जिला प्रशासन से निजी भूमि की मांग कर रहा था और बैठकें भी हुईं। हर बार प्रशासन की ओर से आश्वासन दिया गया। अब 218.358 हेक्टेयर निजी जमीन में से करीब 200 हेक्टेयर जमीन अधिग्रहण कर रेलवे को सौंप दिया गया है।

दो साल से प्रशासन सिर्फ आश्वासन दे रहा था
दो साल से रेलवे को श्योपुर प्रशासन से जमीन आवंटन के लिए सिर्फ आश्वासन ही मिल रहे थे। इस बार जमीन कर अधिग्रहण कर लिया गया। यह काम प्रशासन के मुताबिक ही अप्रैल 2019 तक होना था, जिसे बढ़ाकर मार्च 2020 कर दिया गया। बैठक में दिसंबर 2020 तक पूरी जमीन देने का वादा भी प्रशासन ने रेलवे से किया लेकिन ऐसा हो नहीं सका। हालांकि अब रेलवे को जमीन दे दी गई है। साथ ही संबंधित जमीन मालिकों के खाते में भी प्रशासन की ओर से राशि जारी करना शुरू कर दिया गया है। रेलवे ने 40 करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं जबकि प्रशासन की 100 करोड़ रुपए की मांग थी।

गांवों की जमीन के बदले रेलवे से अभी और राशि आने का इंतजार
प्रशासन ने 38 गांवों की 218.358 हेक्टेयर जमीन के बदले रेलवे से 100 करोड़ रुपए मांगे थे लेकिन रेलवे ने सिर्फ 40 करोड़ रुपए ही दिए। अब जमीन अधिग्रहण की पूरी प्रक्रिया हो चुकी है। ऐसे में खेत मालिकों के खातों में फिलहाल राशि नहीं पहुंच पा रही है। इस पर रेलवे की ओर से जल्द ही शेष राशि भेजे जाने की बात प्रशासन से कही गई है।

बानमोर में काम शुरू, लेकिन श्योपुर में लगेगा अभी 6 माह का वक्त
रेलवे ने बानमोर के पास श्योपुर-ग्वालियर ब्रॉडगेज रेल लाइन का काम शुरू कर दिया है जो कि भू-अर्जन के फेर में बंद था। रेलवे की ओर से प्रशासन को भेजे गए पत्रों में बताया गया है कि अगला बजट मिलने के साथ ही श्योपुर जिले में भी रेलवे का विजयपुर क्षेत्र से काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। इसमें फिलहाल 6 माह का वक्त लग सकता है।

भू-अर्जन की प्रक्रिया पूरी, आवंटन भी कर दिया गया है
रेलवे के लिए भू-अर्जन की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई है। इसमें आवंटन भी कर दिया गया है। बाकी कुछ मामलों में भी इसी महीने आवंटन कर दिया जाएगा।
रूपेश उपाध्याय, प्रभारी एडीएम व एसडीएम, श्योपुर

