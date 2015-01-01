पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:लूट के तीन आरोपियों पर इनाम घोषित

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र में 7 नंवबर को हुई व्यापारी के साथ लूट की घटना में अबतक पुलिस को आरोपियों पकड़ने में नाकाम रही है। आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस ने अब ईनाम दिए जाने की घोषणा की है। शुक्रवार को एसपी संपत उपाध्याय ने उक्त मामले में तीन अज्ञात आरोपियों की सूचना देने पर 5-5 हजार रुपए दिए जाने की घोषणा की है।

गौरतलब है कि 7 नवंबर को शहर के पाली रोड पर जयश्री पैलेस के पीछे रहने वाले किराना थोक व्यापारी संतोष कुमार गर्ग अपनी दुकान बंद कर वापस घर की लौट रहे थे। उनके पास बैग में करीब 80 रुपए और दुकान के हिसाब-किताब संबंधी कागजात थे। श्री पैलेस के पास तीन अज्ञात बदमाशों ने उन्हें घेर लिया और उनसे रुपयों से भरा बैग छीन लिया और भागने लगे।

