कॉलोनाइजर पर मेहरबानी:शहर की सड़कें कच्ची, नपा ग्राम पंचायत में बनी निजी कॉलोनी में 37 लाख रुपए से सड़क बनाने की तैयारी में

श्योपुर2 घंटे पहले
  •
शहर में फक्कड़ चौराहे की कच्ची सड़क देखते विधायक।
  • नगर पालिका ने क्षेत्र के बाहर सीसी सड़क बनाने के लिए जारी किया टेंडर

नगर पालिका अपने क्षेत्र को छोड़कर पंचायत की निजी कॉलोनी में सड़क निर्माण के लिए 37 लाख रुपए खर्च करने जा रही है लेकिन शहर के वार्डों में सालों से कच्ची पड़ी सड़कों का निर्माण कराना तो दूर, मुरम तक नहीं बिछाई गई। इसे लेकर शहर के लोगों में नाराजगी है और वह सीएमओ को इस संबंध में कई ज्ञापन भी दे चुके हैं।

शिवपुरी रोड स्थित अस्पताल के सामने बनी निजी कॉलोनी में नपा ने सीसी सड़क बिछाने के लिए 37 लाख रुपए का टेंडर पिछले माह कर दिया। इस पर अब जल्द ही निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया जाना है। जिस कॉलोनी में नपा सड़क बनाने की तैयारी में है, वह निजी कॉलोनी है और नपा क्षेत्र में नहीं आती। बावजूद इसके नपा निजी कॉलोनी के कॉलोनाइजर को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए लाखों रुपए मुख्य सड़क बनाने पर खर्च करने जा रही है।

इसे लेकर शहर के लोगों और विधायक जंडेल ने शिकायत भी की। उन्होंने बताया कि शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक 2, 3, 10, 14 व 16 में कच्ची बस्तियों में नपा ने सीसी सड़कें नही बनाई और दूसरे क्षेत्र में जाकर पैसा खर्च किया जा रहा है जो कि गलत है। उन्होंने कहा कि उक्त टेंडर को निरस्त कर इस राशि से नपा वार्डों की सड़कें बनवाए। अगर ऐसा नही हुआ तो शहर के लोगों के कांग्रेस आंदोलन करेगी। इसे लेकर नपा सीएमओ मिनी अग्रवाल को उनके मोबाइल नंबर 98939-72950 पर कई कॉल किए, लेकिन उन्होंने कॉल रिसीव नहीं किए।

विधायक ने कहा- काम नहीं कराए तो करेंगे घेराव
नपा द्वारा शहर में विकास कार्य न कराए जाने से नाराज विधायक बाबू जंडेल वार्डों में निरीक्षण किया। फक्कड़ चौराहा स्थित कच्ची बस्तियों में सड़कें न देखकर उन्होंने नाराजगी जाहिर की। मौके पर सीएमओ को बुलवाने के लिए कहा लेकिन सीएमओ नहीं आईं, पर सब इंजीनियर अशोकलाल गुप्ता व अन्य कर्मचारी पहुंच गए। विधायक ने जब सड़कों को लेकर उनसे सवाल किए तो वे कोई जवाब नहीं दे सके। विधायक ने उन्हें आगामी 15 दिनों में उक्त सड़कों के निर्माण कराने के लिए कहा। साथ ही चेतावनी दी कि अगर सड़क नहीं बनीं तो वह वार्ड के लोगों के साथ नपा का घेराव करेंगे और आंदोलन करेंगे।

जहां के टेंडर स्वीकृत, वहां भी नहीं बनवाई सड़क
शहर के बस स्टैंड बायपास के लिए दो साल पहले, वार्ड 15 को 16 से जोड़ने वाली कमालखेड़ली सड़क सहित अन्य सड़कों के टेंडर नपा दो-तीन साल पहले किए। इस तरह से करीब 1 करोड़ रुपए के टेंडर नपा ने सीसी सड़क व नाला निर्माण के लिए कर रखे है, जिन पर अब तक सालों बाद भी नपा काम नही करा सकी है। इससे लोगों को अब भी गड्ढे व कच्ची सड़कों से ही गुजरना पड़ रहा है। शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक 7 में पिछले हिस्से में ईदगाह की ओर गंदगी भरी पड़ी है, लेकिन नपा ने यहां नाला निर्माण कराने के बारे में सोचा तक नही। जिसे लेकर लोगों ने अपनी नाराजगी सोशल मीडिया पर बयां की और नाला निर्माण कराने की मांग की ताकि उन्हें गंदगी व कीचड़ से निजात मिल सके।

दीपावली का समय, वेतन को तरसे नपा कर्मचारी
दीपावली के त्योहार के नजदीक आने के साथ ही नपा के कर्मचारियों को बोनस तो छोड़िए वेतन तक के लाले पड़ गए है। इस बार नपा का खजाना पूरी तरह से खाली है और त्योहारी सीजन में उन्हें वेतन तक नसीब नही हो रहा है। सफाई कर्मचारी कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष महावीर वाल्मीक ने बताया कि सफाई कर्मचारियों तक को वेतन नही मिला है, जिनसे से नपा दिन में तीन बार शहर की सफाई करा रही है। अगर ऐसा रहा तो वह आंदोलन करेंगे।

नहीं बनी सड़कें तो करेंगे घेराव
शहर के कई वार्डों से लोगों की समस्याएं सामने आ रही हैं। कहीं सड़क नहीं है तो कहीं नाले नहीं बने हैं। इन समस्याओं को खत्म करने के बजाए नपा दूसरी जगह पैसा खर्च कर रही है। अगर आगामी दिनों में वार्डों की सड़कों का निर्माण नहीं कराया गया तो नपा का घेराव करेंगे।
-बाबू जंडेल, विधायक, श्योपुर

