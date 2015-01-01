पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्योपुर में शिवराज की चाैपाल:कहा- सभी कलेक्टर सुन लें..प्रदेश में कमाने वाला खाएगा और लूटने वाला जेल जाएगा

श्योपुर40 मिनट पहले
श्योपुर | बरगवां में मिट्टी के दीपक बना रहे राजकुमार प्रजापति के घर पर पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री ने चलाया चाक।
  • सहरिया चौपाल पर सीएम का ऐलान-गरीबों की जमीन और जेवर गिरवी रखे तो सूदखोरों को 3 साल की सजा
  • तय समय से 30 मिनट देर से आए सीएम, बरगवां में दो घंटे रुके, शाम 4. 15 बजे वापस भोपाल के लिए उड़ा हेलीकॉप्टर
  • सीएम ने पूछा... सभी को एक रुपए किलो गेहूं और चावल मिल रहा है या नहीं, लोग बोले- नहीं मिल रहा

सहरिया अदिवासी समाज में पार्टी की पैठ बढ़ाने के लिए प्रदेश में विधानसभा उपचुनाव के नतीजे से आने से पहले साेमवार काे मुख्यमंत्री ने गुना जिले के ग्राम बमाैरी और श्याेपुर जिले के ग्राम बरगंवा में सहरिया चाैपाल लगाई। निर्धारित समय से 30 मिनट देरी से पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौैहान ने चुनिंदा स्वसहायता समूह की महिलाओं की समस्याएं सुनने के बाद उपस्थित जनसमूह काे संबोधित किया।

चौहान ने कहा राज्य सरकार ने अदिवासी समाज के आदर्श पुरुष भगवान बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती 15 नवंबर काे संपूर्ण प्रदेश में अदिवासी गाैरव दिवस के रूप में मनाने का निर्णय लिया है। बिरसा मुंडा ने भारत काे गुलामी की दास्तां से मुक्त कराने के लिए अंग्रेजों काे भगाया था। अपने चिर परिचित अंदाज में शिवराज ने कहा कि भाजपा की सरकार गरीबों की जिंदगी में उजाला लाने के लिए है। गरीब का सबसे ज्यादा ध्यान रखना मेरी ड्यूटी है।

पोषण निधि का एक हजार दिलाना कलेक्टर का काम
कार्यक्रम के दाैरान पूर्व जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष गुड्डीबाई अदिवासी ने मंच पर ही मुख्यमंत्री काे बताया कि क्षेत्र में कुपोषित बच्चों की माताओं काे पोषण निधि का एक हजार रुपए महीना नहीं मिल रहा है। अभी भी 25 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा पात्र महिलाएं पोषण निधि से वंचित हैं। इस शिकायत काे गंभीरता से लेते हुए मुख्यमंत्री चौैहान ने कहा कि पात्र हितग्राहियों के नाम लिस्ट में जाेड़कर उनके बैंक खाते में डलवाने का काम कलेक्टर का है।

सीएम ने पूछा... सभी को एक रुपए किलो गेहूं और चावल मिल रहा है या नहीं, लोग बोले- नहीं मिल रहा
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि बीच में सवा साल के लिए आए दूसरे मुख्यमंत्री ने गरीबों के लिए चल रही संबल योजना बंद कर दी थी। हमने फिर से इस योजना काे चालू किया है। उन्होंने उपस्थित सहरिया समुदाय के लाेगाें ने हाथ उठवाकर पूछा कि राशन की दुकान से सबकाे एक रुपए किलाे गेहूं और चावल मिल रहा है या नहीं। इस पर पंडाल में उपस्थित कई लाेगाें ने गेहूं नहीं मिलने की बात कही। मुख्यमंत्री ने मौैके पर मौजूद जिला खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति अधिकारी से जवाब मांगा ।

अधिकारी ने कहा कि जिले में 7 हजार बीपीएल उपभाेक्ताओं काे खाद्यान्न पर्ची दी जा चुकी है। बाकी 30 प्रतिशत उपभाेक्ताओं काे भी खाद्यान्न पर्ची का वितरण कराया जा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने सख्त लहजे में कहा कि गरीबों के हक का राशन हजम करने वालाें के कीड़े डाल दूंगा। गड़बड़ी की ताे राशन माफिया काे जेल भेजूंगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हर गांव में अंत्योदय दीनदयाल समिति बनेगी। यह समिति गरीब कल्याण की याेजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन पर नजर रखेगी। खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में छूटे हुए गरीबों के नाम जाेड़ने के साथ ही अमीरों के नाम इस सूची से काटे जाए।

सीएम ने ली चुटकी...माइक खराब है या कलेक्टर की आवाज में दम नहीं
कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में मंच का संचालन कर रहे कैलाश पाराशर ने सहरिया चाैपाल लगाने के उद्देश्य पर प्रकाश डालने के लिए कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव काे आमंत्रित किया। जैसे ही कलेक्टर बाेलने लगे माइक की आवाज बैठ गई। मुख्यमंत्री ने चुटकी लेते हुए कहा कि यह माइक खराब है या कलेक्टर की आवाज में दम नहीं है। इसके बाद कलेक्टर काे वायरलेस माइक दिया गया।

मुख्यमंत्री ने नहीं कराया स्वागत, धरी रहीं फूल माला
मंच से स्वागत जैसे ही नेताओंं के नाम पुकारे मुख्यमंत्री ने बीच में टाेकते हुए कहा कि यह चाैपाल है काेई सभा नहीं है। इसलिए काेई स्वागत सत्कार नहीं हाेगा, क्याें समय खराब करते हाे। यह सुनते ही भाजपा नेताओंं के हाथों में ही फूल माला धरीं रह गई।

84 आदिवासी महापंचायत नाराज... मुखिया बोले- प्रशासन ने पोल खुलने के डर से मुख्यमंत्री के आगे खड़े किए गैर आदिवासी समाज के लोग
कराहल | बरगवां में सोमवार को आयोजित सीएम शिवराजसिंह चौहान की सहरिया चौपाल को लेकर आदिवासी महा पंचायत ने नाराजगी जताई है। 84 आदिवासी महापंचायत के मुखिया टुंडाराम आदिवासी ने प्रेस को जारी बयान में कहा कि जिला प्रशासन ने सीएम के सामने योजनाओं की जमीनी हकीकत की पोल खुलने के डर से सहरिया चौपाल के आयोजन में गैर आदिवासी समाज के लोगों को आगे रखा। जबकि आदिवासी समाज को इस बारे में कोई सूचना नहीं दी गई। चौपाल में गैर सहरिया लोगों को बोलने का मौका दिया। टुंडाराम ने बताया कि इस संबंध में आदिवासी महा पंचायत मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह को पत्र लिखकर अवगत कराएगी। इसके साथ ही जल्द सहरिया समाज की बैठक करके आदिवासियों के हित में चलाई जा रही हितग्राहीमूलक योजनाओ की वास्तविक स्थिति शासन प्रशासन के समक्ष उजागर की जाएगी।

शिवराज ने सरपंच रामवती के घर बैंगन के साग से खाई बाजरा व मक्का की राेटी
सहरिया चाैपाल की समाप्ति के बाद मुख्यमंत्री बरगंवा की सरपंच रामवती अदिवासी के घर पर भाेजन करने गए। सरपंच के मकान पर पहुंचने पर अदिवासी महिलाओं ने तिलक लगाकर और नारियल देेकर स्वागत किया। इस मौैके पर मुख्यमंत्री ने परिवार की बेटी काे उपहार में साड़ी ओढ़ाई। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री ने नीचे जमीन पर बैठकर खाना खाया। भाेजन में बाजरा, मक्का व गेहूं की राेटी के साथ बैंगन व आलू की सब्जी, रायता और सूजी का हलुवा पत्तल व दाैने में पराेसा गया। मुख्यमंत्री के साथ विधायक सीताराम आदिवासी, पूर्व विधायक बृजराज सिंह चाैहान, दुर्गालाल विजय एवं सरपंच रामवती अदिवासी ने भी खाना खाया।

