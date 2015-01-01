पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विजय दिवस:नायक अमर शहीदों को विजय दिवस की 50वीं बरसी पर सलाम: डॉ. राठौर

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
पीजी कॉलेज में विजय दिवस कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करते प्राध्यापक।
  • पीजी काॅलेज में 1971 के भारत-पाक युद्ध में सेना के शाैर्य का बखान

1971 में पाकिस्तान ने भारत पर युद्ध थोप दिया तो भारत की तीनों सेना के अप्रतिम शौर्य से महज 13 दिन में दुश्मन काे धूल चटा दी। युद्ध के मैदान में बुरी तरह परास्त पाकिस्तान की सेना के 93 हजार सैनिकों ने आत्मसमर्पण किया। दुनिया के नक्शे पर बांग्लादेश नया देश बना। जीत के नायक अमर शहीदों को विजय दिवस की 50 वीं बरसी पर हम सलाम करते हैं।

यह बात 50 वें विजय दिवस के अवसर पर शासकीय पीजी काॅलेज में राष्ट्रीय सेवा याेजना की ओर से आयोजित कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि प्राचार्य डाॅ.एसडी राठौर ने कही। राजनीति शास्त्र विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ रमेश भारद्वाज की अध्यक्षता में इस कार्यक्रम में प्रोफेसरों ने भारत-पाक युद्ध में तीनों सेनाओं के शाैर्य का बखान किया। बड़ी संख्या में रासेयाे स्वयंसेवक, ईकाे क्लब सदस्य और विद्यार्थी मौजूद रहे। डॉ राठौर ने कहा कि हम सबको अपने भारत माता के वीर सैनिकों पर गर्व है। जिनके अप्रतिम शाैर्य की बदाैलत पाकिस्तान के 93 हजार सैनिकों को आत्म समर्पण करने के लिए बाध्य हाे गए।

पूरे विश्व में भारत को एक शक्तिशाली देश की पहचान मिली।डॉ ओपी शर्मा ने कहा कि हम सबको अपने जीवन में एक प्रण लेना चाहिए कि हम अपने जीवन को एक वीर सैनिक की तरह देश को निस्वार्थ समर्पित करेगें। हमे अपने वीर सैनिकों पर सदा गर्व रहेगा। डॉ एआर खान, आईक्यूएसी प्रभारी, प्रो. ज्योति शुक्ला, डॉ.सीमा चौकसे, प्रो.प्रेमचंद एक्का एवं प्रो. आसिफ़ क़ुरैशी, विद्यार्थी बलराम, शालू दुबे, दिवाकर, विशाल दुबे ने अपने विचार व्यक्त किए।

डॉ. भारद्वाज ने 1971के युद्ध की गौरवपूर्ण विजयगाथा पर प्रकाश डाला । डॉ. सुभाषचंद, डॉ विपिनबिहारी, डॉ. श्रीनिवास, अरविंद दोहरे, योगेश बाथम, साज़िद, लोकेंद्र, विकास सोनी सहित रासेयो तथा इको क्लब एवं राजनीति विषय के ऑन लाइन स्टूडेंट्स एवं अन्य संकाय के स्टूडेंट्स ने भाग लिया।

