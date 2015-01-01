पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्रि-स्तरीय चुनाव:सरपंच का चुनाव बैलेट पेपर व निकाय का ईवीएम से होगा

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • पहली बार अंग्रेजी अल्फाबेट के क्रम से आएंगे अभ्यर्थियों के नाम, लोगों ने कीं तैयारियां शुरू

जिलेभर में त्रि-स्तरीय पंचायत और नगरीय निकाय चुनाव को लेकर तैयारियां प्रारंभ हो चुकी है। इन चुनावों में इस बार कई प्रकार के बदलाव भी देखने को मिलेंगे। इस बार हिंदी वर्णमाला के स्थान पर अभ्यर्थियों के नाम अंग्रेजी अल्फाबेट के क्रम के अनुसार तय किए जाएंगे।

सरपंच और पंचों के चुनाव जहां बैलेट पेपर से होंगे, तो वहीं जनपद पंचायत और जिला पंचायत सदस्यों के अलावा नगरीय निकाय के अध्यक्ष व पार्षदों के चुनाव ईवीएम से होंगे। यह चुनाव संभवतः जनवरी माह में संभावित है। उस लिहाज से प्रशासन ने अपने स्तर पर तैयारियां भी प्रारंभ कर दी है।

चुनाव को लेकर कर्मचारियों के प्रशिक्षण भी दिया जाने लगा है, ताकि यह चुनाव व्यवस्थित और पारदर्शिता के साथ संपन्न कराए जा सकें। इसके साथ ही प्रदेश के नगर पालिका, नगर निगम और नगर परिषद के महापौर व अध्यक्ष पद के लिए आरक्षण की कार्रवाई भी 9 दिसंबर को भोपाल में हो गई है।

24 दिसंबर तक प्रस्तुत कर सकते हैं फार्म, दावे व आपत्ति: भारत निर्वाचन आयोग एवं मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी मप्र भोपाल द्वारा 1 जनवरी 21 की अर्हता तिथि के आधार पर फोटो निर्वाचक नामावली का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 21 कार्यक्रम जारी किया गया है। जिसके तहत फार्म, दावे आपत्ति प्रस्तुत करने की अवधि 24 दिसंबर 20 तक निर्धारित की गई है। फोटो निर्वाचक नामावली के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 12 दिसंबर, 13 दिसंबर, 19 दिसंबर व 20 दिसंबर को विशेष कैम्प आयोजित किए जाएंगे।

दावेदारों ने क्षेत्र में मिलना जुलना भी कर दिया प्रारंभ
अध्यक्ष पद के आरक्षण के साथ ही जिले में एक नगर पालिका और दो नगर परिषद के दावेदारों में सक्रियता देखने को मिल रही है। जिले की 3 निकाय में एक साथ चुनाव होंगे, इसके लिए एक दिन पहले तय आरक्षण के बाद लोग सक्रिय रहे। इस दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर समर्थकों ने पोस्ट डालना भी शुरू कर दिया है। दावेदार व प्रत्याशियों की सक्रियता को लेकर पार्टी पदाधिकारी भी निगरानी रखते हुए योग्य प्रत्याशी की तलाश में है।

नपा अध्यक्ष प्रत्याशी तीन, पार्षद ढाई लाख कर सकेंगे खर्च
चुनाव के लेकर महापौर, नपा अध्यक्ष और पार्षदों के खर्च की सीमा भी तय कर दी गई है। नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष 3 लाख व 10 लाख की आबादी के नगर निगम पार्षद 2.50 लाख रुपए तक खर्च कर सकेंगे। इसके साथ ही 10 लाख या उससे ज्यादा आबादी वाले महापौर प्रत्याशी 10 से 35 लाख रुपए तक चुनाव में खर्च कर सकेंगे। नपा अध्यक्ष आबादी के मान से न्यूनतम 4 लाख और अधिकतम 10 लाख रुपए तक चुनाव में खर्च कर सकेंगे। नपा पार्षद 1 लाख से 2.50 लाख रुपए तक खर्च कर सकेंगे।

