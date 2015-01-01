पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुशखबरी:फसल नुकसान पर बटाईदार किसान को मिलेगा मुआवजा

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • भूमि स्वामी एवं बटाईदार हित संरक्षण अधिनियम 2016 के नियम 4 के तहत कराना होगा अनुबंध

अब बटाईदार किसान को फसल नुकसान पर बीमा व मुआवजा के लिए भूमि स्वामी किसान के साथ तहसील के चक्कर नहीं लगाने होंगे। क्योंकि शासन ने नियम जारी कर इसका हल निकाल दिया है। जिसमें मुआवजा व बीमा क्लेम सिर्फ बटाईदार को ही मिलेगा।

सामान्यतौर पर भूमि स्वामी किसान अपनी जमीन को फसल के लिए दूसरे किसान को कुछ रुपए व फसल के अंश पर दे देते हैं। लेकिन अब इसके लिए भी नियम बना दिया गया है। जिसमें बटाईदार संरक्षण अधिनियम 2016 के नियम 4 में भूमि स्वामी किसान को बटाईदार किसान के साथ अनुबंध करना होगा।

इसके साथ ही इस अनुबंध की एक कॉपी क्षेत्र के तहसीलदार को देनी होगी, तभी फसल नुकसान पर बटाईदार किसान को मुआवजा व क्लेम मिल सकेगा। लेकिन अगर इस अधिनियम के नियम 4 के तहत किसान द्वारा अनुबंध नहीं कराया गया तो उसे क्लेम व मुआवजा राशि का आवंटन नहीं किया जाएगा।

अब तक बटाईदार किसान इसी फेर में बीमा क्लेम व मुआवजा से वंचित हो जाते थे, क्योंकि उनके पास में इस तरह का अनुबंध नहीं होता था और उन्हें भू-स्वामी किसान के साथ ही बीमा राशि व मुआवजा के लिए तहसील व बैंकों के चक्कर लगाने पड़ते थे। लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं होगा, अगर अनुबंध है तो संबंधित के बैंक खाते में नुकसान सीधे की राशि भेजी जाएगी।

