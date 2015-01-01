पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटिया निर्माण:एक दिन में ही उखड़ी रपट; नपा कार्यालय के सामने नाली से उखड़े जाल का मामला

श्योपुरएक घंटा पहले
नपा कार्यालय के सामने बनाया रपट दो दिन के अंदर ही धसक गया।

शहर में नपा दफ्तर सड़क को क्रॉस करती नाली के जाल को नपा ने रपट बनाकर सुधरवा तो दिया, लेकिन घटिया निर्माण के चलते लोगों की मुश्किल कम नहीं हो रही है। घटिया निर्माण के चलते महज दो दिन में ही टूटकर नाली के अंदर धंसक गई है। स्थानीय लोगों ने सोमवार को इस संबंध में सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो वायरल करते हुए नाली की रपट सही कराने की मांग की है।

नगर पालिका के कार्यालय से डॉ. तिवारी के मकान की तरफ मुड़ते ही सड़क को क्रॉस करती खुली नाली पर लगा जाल टूटने के बाद उसे हटा लिया गया था। इससे बाइक का पहिया धंसने के कारण हादसे हो रहे थे। इसके बाद नपा ने यहां एक सीमेंट और कंक्रीट के गारे का नया रपट तैयार कराया था, लेकिन यह रपट घटिया निर्माण के चलते दो दिनों से ज्यादा नहीं टिक सका और टूटकर नाली के अंदर धंसक गया। अखिल भारतीय मजदूर कांग्रेस नेता महावीर बाल्मीक ने नाली को दुरुस्त कराने की मांग नपा सीएमओ से की है।

