निर्देश:सीवर लाइन बिछाने के लिए फिर होगा सर्वे... ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट को लेकर दोबारा भेजेंगे प्रस्ताव

श्योपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर में सीवर लाइन व वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट न होने के कारण पॉलिथीन व गंदगी से पटी सीप नदी।
  • नपा प्रशासक व कलेक्टर ने दोबारा प्रस्ताव तैयार कर नए सिरे से डीपीआर बनाने के दिए निर्देश

शहरी क्षेत्र में सीवर लाइन बिछाने के लिए एक बार फिर से सर्वे किया जाएगा। इससे शहर को पूरी तरह से गंदगी से मुक्ति मिलेगी। सीवर लाइन का प्रोजेक्ट 10 साल बाद जाकर दोबारा बनाया जा रहा है। जिसे लेकर कलेक्टर ने निर्देश भी जारी कर दिए है। इसके साथ ही सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट सीप नदी के किनारे तय किया गया है, जिसकी डीपीआर भी दोबारा बनाई जाकर शासन को भेजी जाएगी।

2010 में सीवर लाइन के प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर डीपीआर जयपुर की एक्सल कंपनी से सर्वे कराकर बनाई गई थी। जिसमें शहर में सीवर लाइन बिछाने में 120 करोड़ रुपए का खर्च बताया गया था। लेकिन शासन ने इसकी मंजूरी नहींं दी और यह प्रोजेक्ट अधूरा रह गया। इसके बाद नपा ने 50 लाख रुपए की लागत से सीप नदी को स्वच्छ करने के लिए उसमें मिल रहे शहर के गंदे नालों को एकजाई कर सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बनाने का प्रस्ताव भेजा, पर उसे भी शासन से अनुमति नहींं मिली। ऐसे अब ठीक 10 साल बाद दोबारा इनकी सर्वे कराते हुए नई डीपीआर तैयार कराई जाएगी। इससे शहर को न सिर्फ गंदगी से मुक्ति मिलेगी, बल्कि लोगों को शौचालयों के लिए अलग से गड्ढे बनवाने की जरूरत नहींं होगी। वही शहर में बारिश के होने वाले जलभराव की समस्या से भी लोगों को निजात मिल जाएगी। लेकिन इसके सर्वे व डीपीआर में अभी करीब 2 माह का समय लगेगा। इसके बाद डीपीआर तैयार कर प्रस्ताव शासन को मंजूरी के लिए भेजा जाएगा।

दुकान खोलने के लिए लेना होगी नपा से अनुमति, शहर में बनेगी मीट मार्केट
शहर में मीट की दुकानों की भरमार है, यहां गली-मोहल्लों से लेकर बाजारों में कहीं भी दुकानें लगी हुई हैं। इससे गंदगी के साथ दुर्गंध से लोग परेशान है। जिसकी शिकायत भी लोगों ने समय-समय पर की, लेकिन नपा ने इस पर कोई कार्रवाई नहींं की। इसे लेकर कलेक्टर ने चिकन दुकानों को अब नपा की अनुमति के बगैर न खोलने के आदेश दिए हैं। इसके साथ ही शहर में अलग से एक मीट मार्केट भी नपा द्वारा तैयार किया जाएगा। जिससे ही एक ही जगह दुकानें लगाई जा सकेंगी और लोगों की शिकायतें खत्म हो जाएंगी।

...तो डेढ़ गुना बढ़ जाएगी सीवर लाइन की डीपीआर
नपा इंजीनियरों के मुताबिक 10 साल पहले किए गए सीवर लाइन बिछाने के सर्वे में डीपीआर 120 करोड़ रुपए की थी। ऐसे में अब सामग्री की दरें भी काफी बढ़ गई है। इसके चलते सीवर प्रोजेक्ट की डीपीआर इस बार 180 करोड़ रुपए से ऊपर पहुंच जाएगी। इसी तरह ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट की लागत भी। जिसे लेकर सर्वे कार्य के फिर से किसी कंपनी से संपर्क करेंगे और जल्द ही इस मसले में डीपीआर तैयार कराएंगे।

शहर की गंदगी सीप नदी में आती है
वर्तमान में शहर का पूरा गंदा पानी व गंदगी जीवन दाहिनी सीप नदी में मिल रही है। शहर के बड़े नालें भी इसी नदी में मिले हुए है। ऐसे में सीप नदी पहले की तुलना में काफी गंदी हो चुकी है और इसमें पॉलीथिन जमा होने से नदी की गहराई भी कम हो गई है। अगर सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बना तो सीप नदी के सभी नालों को एकजाई किया जाकर पानी को साफ कर नदी में छोड़ा जाएगा। इससे नदी साफ रहेगी और गंदगी मुक्त हो जाएगी।

सीवेज सिस्टम से जोड़ने के लिए कर रहे प्रयास
^शहर को सीवेज सिस्टम से जोड़ने के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे है। इसे लेकर मेरी ओर से सर्वे कार्य कराते हुए डीपीआर बनवाने के आदेश दिए गए है। इसके अलावा शहर में एक मीट मार्केट का भी प्लान किया जा रहा है।
राकेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव, कलेक्टर, श्योपुर

