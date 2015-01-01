पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:जिले में दस नए पॉजीटिव मिले, इनमें कपड़ा व्यापारी भी शामिल

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नवंबर माह में संक्रमण की दर 3.12 प्रतिशत रही, इसी महीने में 146 मरीज मिले

कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार अब तेज होती जा रही है। इस माह में अब तक कुल 146 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। जबकि ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 157 रही है। नवंबर माह में लिए गए 4 हजार 687 सैंपलों में संक्रमण दर 3.12 प्रतिशत रही है। वहीं मंगलवार को जारी की गई 140 कोरोना संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच में 10 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं।

जबकि बीते रोज 6 मरीजों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। ट्रूनेट मशीन में 6 और डीआरडीई की 30 कोरोना संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच रिपोर्ट में सभी की जांच निगेटिव प्राप्त हुई है। जबकि जीआरएमसी में की गई 86 और रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट किट में की गई 38 कोरोना संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच में शहर के वार्ड नंबर 1 में रहने वालीं निशा अहमद (45), राजस्थान इंदरगढ़ के सोनिया प्रजापति (21), वार्ड नंबर 5 में रहने वाले और कपड़ा व्यापारी पदमचंद जैन (70), वार्ड नंबर 7 में शिवानी गर्ग (22), वार्ड नंबर 16 में फर्नीचर शोरूम संचालक नवीन जैन (36), वार्ड 8 में सुशील सोनी (56), सीखेरा निवासी कृष्णा जाटव (26), निमाड़ी की रश्मि रावत (19), वासुदेव शर्मा (72) और वार्ड नंबर 11 में रहने वाले देवेश श्रीवास (27) की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें