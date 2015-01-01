पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:तेज धूप के साथ दिनभर चली सर्द हवा ने कराया ठंड का अहसास, दिन का पारा 4 व रात का 3 डिग्री गिरा

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • बीते रोज हुई बारिश के बाद ठंडक बढ़ी, अभी भी बारिश के आसार

मौसम में लगातार आ रहे उतार-चढ़ाव के बीच मंगलवार को तेज धूप खिली रही, लेकिन दोपहर में चली सर्द हवा के कारण मौसम ठंडा हो गया। यहां शाम के समय भी उत्तरी-पूर्वी हवा के लगातार चलने से ठंडक घुल गई। इससे लोगों को सर्दी का अहसास हुआ।

बीते रोज हुई बारिश के बाद तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हो गई थी। लेकिन मंगलवार को मौसम इसके उलट रहा। यहां अधिकतम तापमान धूप खिली होने के बावजूद भी उत्तरी-पूर्वी ठंडी हवाएं चलने के कारण 4 डिग्री गिरकर 29 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया। इसके अलावा न्यूनतम तापमान भी 3 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई जो कि 14.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया।

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अभी भी बारिश की संभावना बनी हुई है। हालांकि उत्तरी-पूर्वी हवा चलने से अब मौसम में तेजी के साथ ठंड बढ़ेगी। इधर ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही मौसमी बीमारी भी बढ़ जाएगी, इसमें सर्दी-खांसी से लेकर बुखार के मरीज बढ़ेंगे। इससे बचने के लिए डॉक्टर इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए पौष्टिक चीजें खाने की सलाह दे रहे है।

