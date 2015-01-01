पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संस्कृत भारती की बैठक:गणनायक घर-घर जाकर बताएंगे संस्कृत देवकृत भाषा, इसे पढ़ेंगे तो संस्कृति बचेगी

श्योपुर5 घंटे पहले
संस्कृति भारती की बैठक।
  • संस्कृत भारती की बैठक का आयोजन जिसमें सौंपी समर्पित लोगों को जिम्मेदारी

घर-घर संस्कृत पहुंचे इसके लिए णण नायक दल तैयार किए जा रहे हैं। यह गणनायक एक दिन में 10 व्यक्तियों से संपर्क कर उन्हें बताएंगे कि किस तरह से संस्कृत देवकृत भाषा है और इसे पढेंगे,समझेंगे तो आप हमारी खोती जा रही विरासत और संस्कृत का संरक्षण कर सकेंगे। यह निर्णय शहर में संस्कृत भारती की आयोजित हुई बैठक में लिया गया। जिसमें नए गणनायकों को शहर के प्रबुद्ध वर्ग से जोडने की प्रक्रिया भी तय हुई।

बैठक में संस्कृत भारती क्षेत्रीय संगठन मंत्री प्रमोद पंडित ने बताया कि किस तरह से संस्कृत की उपयोगिता हमारे दैनिक जीवन में हैं और हम किस तरह से इसका उपयोग कर लोगों को संस्कृत के संरक्षण और संवर्धन के लिए आगे ला सकते हैं। इस दिशा में टिप्स दिए। वहीं मध्य भारत प्रांत के संगठन मंत्री नीरज दीक्षित ने कहा कि संस्कृत देव कृत भाषा है। इसके उच्चारण मात्र को सुनने में मन को एक अलग प्रकार का आनंद मिलता है। और जब यह भाषा सुनने में अच्छी लगती है तो पठन-पाठन में भी यह और उपयोगी साबित होगी। जो जीवन के कई पहलुओं का विकास करेगी। इस दौरान बैठक में जिला मंत्री दीपेंद्र शर्मा मौजूद थे। जिन्होंने इस अभियान में बढ-चढ कर पूरी टीम के साथ सक्रिय सहभागिता निभाने की बात कही।

30 नवंबर तक घर-घर जाने के अभियान की हुई तैयारी : संस्कृत भारती का यह अभियान 30 नवंबर से शुरु हो गया है।जिसमें उन्होंने गणनायकों की टीम गठित की है। यह गणनायक घर-घर जाकर लोगों को संस्कृत के बारे में समझाइश देकर उन्हें संस्कृत बोलने, पढ़ने और उसका बेहतर उच्चारण करने का संदेश देंगे। यह अभियान 30 नवंबर तक लगातार चलेगा। जिसमें प्रतिदिन णण नायक 10-10 व्यक्ति से संपर्क कर संस्कृत भारती के बारे में बताएंगे। अभियान के तहत इन 8 गणनायकों को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है जिनमें सुरेश शर्मा, कमलेश सक्सेना, प्रदीप लाक्षाकार, आशीष दुबे, विवेक तिवारी, वल्लभ जाटव, ममता शर्मा, दीपेंद्र शर्मा के नाम शामिल हैं।

-समाज के प्रमुख लोग जुडे तो वह फिर आगे अपने प्रभाव से अन्य लोगों को भी जोड सकेंगे: अभियान के दौरान गणनायक बताएंगे कि 1981 से संस्कृत के प्रचार प्रसार का कार्य करती आ रही है। संस्कृत संभाषण, पत्राचार संस्कृत पाठन, सरल संस्कृत पत्रिका प्रकाशन संभाषण संदेश आदि के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी देकर लोगों को संस्कृत से जुड़ने का सबक सिखा रहे हैं।

