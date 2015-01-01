पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:पंचायत का पुराना भवन जर्जर, नए को अबतक नहीं मिल सकी स्वीकृति

श्योपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायत भवन नहीं होने से कामकाज कराने ग्रामीण होते हैं परेशान

ग्राम पंचायत दांतरदा 4 साल से बिना भवन के चल रही है। यहां 35 साल पुराना ग्राम पंचायत भवन अत्यंत जर्जर होने के कारण 2015 में इसे खंडहर घोषित कर दिया गया है। ग्राम पंचायत की ओर से नवीन भवन के लिए पारित प्रस्ताव 4 साल से जनपद कार्यालय में फाइल में कैद है।

4 साल से ग्राम पंचायत की बैठक का कोई स्थान निर्धारित नहीं है। इससे मंगलवार को होने वाली जनसुनवाई के लिए नियत स्थान की सुविधा भी नहीं मिलती है। पंचायत की बैठक के लिए भी जगह नहीं है। पंचायत की पिछली बैठकें सामुदायिक भवन में हुई ।

एक बार ग्राम पंचायत की बैठक यात्री प्रतीक्षालय में भी आयोजित करना पड़ी। पंचायत संबंधी कामकाज के लिए लोगों को भटकना पड़ता है। लोगों का कहना है कि सरपंच और पंच हर बार बैठकों में पंचायत भवन का मुद्दा उठाते हैं, ठहराव पारित कर जनपद एवं जिला पंचायत कार्यालय को फाइल भेजने का सिलसिला लगातार चल रहा है, लेकिन भवन निर्माण का मामला जहां की तहां अटका हुआ है। ग्रामीणों ने पंचायत में नवीन भवन बनाए जाने की मांग की है।

