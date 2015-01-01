पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कूनो सेंक्चुरी:पर्यटकों का आना हुआ कम, अब संख्या बढ़ाने चित्रकारी कराएगा विभाग

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • साल 2018 में आए थे 44 विदेशी पयर्टक, 2019 में सिर्फ 10 ही आए, लोकल के भी घटे

कूनो सेंक्चुरी को नेशनल पार्क का दर्जा 2018 में मिल गया, लेकिन बावजूद इसके यह पर्यटकों को रास नहीं आ रहा है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि यहां 2018 की तुलना में विदेशी पर्यटकों की संख्या एक तिहाई तक घट गई है। इसके अलावा देशी पर्यटकों की संख्या में भी कमी आई हैं। इसे बढ़ाने विभाग के द्वारा चित्रकला से लेकर कूनो के भीतर आलीशान रेस्टहाउस व अन्य सुविधाएं बढ़ाई गई।

नेशनल पार्क कूनो में गिर के शेर आने है, लेकिन इस पर अब तक कोई सुगबुगाहट नहीं है। इसके अलावा कूनो में वर्तमान में तेंदूए, चिंकारा, हिरण, नील गाय सहित अन्य जानवर है। वही राजस्थान के सवाई-माधौपुर स्थित रणथम्भौर सेंक्चुरी से यहां बाघ का भी आना जाना है। लेकिन बावजूद इसके पर्यटकों को कूनो पर्यटन के लिहाज से रास नहीं आ रहा है। यहां 2018 में 44 विदेशी पर्यटक पहुंचे थे, जबकि 2019 में इनकी संख्या घटकर 10 ही रह गई।

इसके अलावा देशी पर्यटकों की संख्या 2018 में 760 थी जो कि 2019 में घटकर 558 ही रह गई है। ऐसे में अब कूनो वन मंडल के द्वारा यहां पर्यटकों को रिझाने के लिए कई कार्यक्रम कूनो में किए जा रहे है। इसमें चित्रकला से लेकर कूनो के भीतर आलीशान रेस्टहाउस से लेकर अन्य सुविधाएं बढ़ाई गई हैं।

