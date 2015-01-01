पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मोड़ पर जीप से टकराई ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली, चार घायल; मानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के पास नहर की पुलिया पर हुआ हादसा

श्योपुर2 घंटे पहले
मानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के नहर की पुलिया के मोड़ पर जीप और ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली की टक्कर हो गई। इस हादसे में 4 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, यहां चारों घायलों को कोटा रैफर कर दिया गया। घटना सोमवार की देर रात की है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सोंईकला निवासी दामोदर (50) पुत्र बजरंग लाल शिवहरे अपने बेटे सोनू (20) और महेश (17) के साथ मानपुर से सोंईकलां की ओर लौट रहे थे। वह जैसे ही नहर की पुलिया के मोड़ पर पहुंचे तभी सामने से जीप चलाकर आ रहे चैनपुरा निवासी आदित्य पुत्र राकेश सिकरवार की टक्कर उनके ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से हो गई। हादसे में दामोदर, सोनू, महेश और आदित्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों को इलाज के लिए श्योपुर के जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। यहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद चारों की हालत गंभीर बताते हुए उन्हें कोटा रैफर कर दिया गया।

