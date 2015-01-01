पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर से कोरोना अटैक:संक्रमण से दो की मौत, अब तक 17 ने गंवाई जान, नवंबर में सबसे अधिक पांच

श्योपुर2 दिन पहले
कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज के घर पहुंची स्वास्थ विभाग टीम।
  • 7 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, विजयपुर व श्योपुर के गांवों में फैल रहा संक्रमण

कोरोना संक्रमण से मरीजों की मौतों का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ रहा है। शुक्रवार को भी कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते दो महिलाओं की मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही नवंबर माह में अन्य महीनों की तुलना में मौत का आंकड़ा भी सबसे अधिक पहुंच गया है। हालांकि यहां सैंपलों की तुलना में संक्रमण दर 3.93 फीसदी है। इससे रात का कर्फ्यू लागू नहींं होगा। लेकिन पहले की तरह मरीजों की संपर्क हिस्ट्री नहींं तलाशने से संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बढ़ रहा है।

कोरोना संक्रमण सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही फिर अटैक करने लगा है। शुक्रवार को ग्वालियर में भर्ती विजयपुर के गोपालपुर गांव निवासी रवीना (28) व कराहल के सारसिल्ला गांव निवासी गुड्डी आदिवासी (35) की मौत हो गई। दोनों को गंभीर हालत में सांस में तकलीफ होने के चलते दो दिन पहले ही ग्वालियर रैफर किया गया था। नवंबर में यह पांचवी मौत है। इसके अलावा अब तक जिले में 17 मौतें कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते हो गई हैं।

बावजूद इसके मरीजों की न तो संपर्क हिस्ट्री तलाशी जा रही है और न ही आस-पास के क्षेत्रों को सेनेटाइज किया जा रहा है। वहीं शुक्रवार को जीआरएमसी, डीआरडीई से जारी की गई 96 मरीजों की जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। जबकि जिला अस्पताल में की गई 25 मरीजों की जांच में शहर के वार्ड 18 निवासी रामबाबू राठौर (60), दलारना कलां निवासी रामलेखा बैरवा (25), मैथीपुरा निवासी लीलावती राठौर (28), वार्ड नंबर 8 में रहने उर्मिला सिंह (48), ननावद निवासी रामधारा बाई (28) और विजयपुर के गोठरा निवासी किस्मत मीणा (24) की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। इन सभी मरीजों को कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती कराया गया है।

पांच फीसदी से कम संक्रमण दर, इसलिए रात में नहींं लगेगा कर्फ्यू
राज्य सरकार ने नई गाइडलाइन जारी की गई। जिसमें 5 फीसदी से अधिक संक्रमण वाले जिलों में रात के समय कर्फ्यू लगाने के निर्देश दिए है। जबकि अभी स्कूल-कॉलेज को लेकर फिलहाल कोई गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं की है। नई गाइडलाइन के तहत जिले में वर्तमान में संक्रमण दर 3.93 फीसदी है, इसके चलते यहां रात के समय कर्फ्यू की स्थिति नहीं रहेगी।

संक्रमण दर 3.93 फीसदी तो रिकवरी रेट 91.88% पर, नवंबर में ज्यादा मौतें
जिले में संक्रमण दर फिलहाल स्थिर बनी हुई है, यहां संक्रमण दर 3.93 फीसदी है तो कोरोना से स्वास्थ्य होने वाले मरीजों का रिकवरी रेट 91.88 फीसदी। क्योंकि इन मरीजों को भर्ती होने के बाद 7-9 दिनों में ही छुट्टी दी जा रही है। इसके अलावा अब कोरोना से मृत्यु दर 1.47 फीसदी पर पहुंच गई है, जो कि बीते तीन महीने पहले न के बराबर थी। नवंबर में यहां सबसे ज्यादा मौतें हुई है। जिसका रेशों अब तक हुई 17 मौतों की तुलना में 29 फीसदी आ रहा है।

सैंपलों की संख्या बढ़ाई, पर मरीजों की संपर्क हिस्ट्री ही नहीं तलाश रहे
जिला अस्पताल में आने वाले मरीजों की कोरोना टेस्टिंग बढ़ा दी गई है। यहां रोजाना 80-100 कोरोना के सैंपल लिए जा रहे है। लेकिन संक्रमित मरीजों के संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों की टेस्टिंग ही नहीं हो रही है। क्योंकि प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग अब संक्रमित मरीजों की संपर्क हिस्ट्री ही नहीं तलाश रहा है। ऐसे में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा भी बढ़ रहा है। खास बात तो यह है कि संक्रमितों के संपर्क में आने वाले लोग भी आराम से बाजारों में घूम फिर रहे है न तो इन्हें क्वारेंटाइन किया जा रहा है और न ही घरों में रहने की हिदायत दी जा रही है।

