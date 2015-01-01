पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:जिले में कोरोना से दो और मरीजों की मौत, अब तक 14 लोगों ने गंवाई जान

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • शुक्रवार को 150 मरीजों की जांच, एलआईसी एजेंट सहित 3 नए मरीज मिले

कोरोना संक्रमण से दो और मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया। इनमें जिला अस्‍पताल के पीछे रहने वाली बुजुर्ग महिला की इलाज के दौरान दिल्ली के अपोलो हॉस्पिटल में मौत हो गई उनकी करीब 22 दिन पहले कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई थी।

इनके अलावा कराहल के बाड़ गांव में रहने वाले युवक की इलाज के दौरान ग्वालियर के सुपरस्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल में गुरुवार की रात मौत हो गई। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से अबतक 14 लोग दम तोड़ चुके हैं। उधर शुक्रवार को जारी हुई 150 संदिग्ध मरीजों की रिपोर्ट में एलआईसी एजेंट सहित तीन नए मरीज सामने आए हैं।

जानकारी के अनुसार जिला अस्पताल के पीछे रहने वालीं राजकुमारी तोमर (60) को 21 अक्टूबर को कोरोना संक्रमण हुआ था। उन्हेंं इलाज के लिए ग्वालियर में भर्ती कराया गया यहां उनका 14 दिन तक इलाज चला। हालत में सुधार नहीं होने पर उन्हें दिल्ली के अपोलो हॉस्पीटल में रैफर किया गया, लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते वह जिंदगी की जंग हार गईं।

वहीं कराहल के बाढ़ निवासी अरविंद यादव की 2 नंवबर को कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। उन्हें 5 नवंबर को ग्वालियर के सुपरस्पेशलिटी हॉस्‍पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां गुरुवार की रात उनकी मौत हो गई। वहीं डीआरडीई में शुक्रवार को 25 मरीजों की जांच की गई इनमें सभी मरीजों की जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई।

इसके अलावा जिला अस्पताल और ग्वालियर की जीआरएमसी लैब में हुई 125 संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच में किलगांवड़ी निवासी तुलसीराम (40), डोंगरपुर निवासी श्रीमती यादव (35) और शहर के वार्ड-8 में रहने वाले एलआईसी एजेंट योगेश कुमार शर्मा (49) कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। सभी मरीजों को इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल के कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती कराया गया है। जिले में अब तक 1133 पहुंच गई है।

