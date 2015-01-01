पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:काेराेना के डर से बरती सतर्कता तो जिले में 85% कम फैला मलेरिया, डेंगू का सिर्फ एक मरीज, यह 7 साल में सबसे कम

श्योपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डेंगू और मलेरिया की जांच के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अब तक जिलेभर में 80 हजार घरों में कराया लार्वा सर्वे

मच्छरजनित बीमारियाें के फैलाव के मामले में प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा एपीआई (एनुअल पारासाइट इंडेक्स) वाले श्योपुर जिले में काेराेना महामारी के कहर के बीच मलेरिया, डेंगू व चिकनगुनिया के मामले में राहत भरी स्थिति सामने अाई है। काेराेना संक्रमण के खतरे के चलते इस बार स्वास्थ्य विभाग की सतर्कता अाैर लाेगाें के सेहत के प्रति सावधानी बरतने के फलस्वरूप इस सीजन में मलेरिया के 85 फीसदी मरीज कम हो गए हैं। जबकि बीते 6 सालों में सबसे कम डेंगू का सिर्फ एक ही मरीज आया है। जबकि जिले में जनवरी से लेकर अब तक मलेरिया के कुल 493 मरीज सामने आए हैं। जबकि पिछले साल इस अवधि में जिले में 3327 लाेग मलेरिया की चपेट में आए थे।

इस साल मलेरिया राेगियाें की तादाद में भारी गिरावट आने का कारण स्वास्थ्य महकमा एहतियात के उपायों पर प्रभावी अमल के साथ ही आमजन द्वारा सावधानी बरतना बता रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमण ने इस बार लोगों में स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरुकता बढ़ा दी है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में सामुदायिक और व्यक्तिगत स्वच्छता काे लेकर लोग अधिक गंभीर नजर आ रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि इस साल मच्छरों से होने वाली संक्रामक बीमारियों का लोग कम शिकार हुए हैं। मलेरिया विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि कोरोना काल में भी स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं की टीमें लगातार गांव-गांव जाकर लोगों को मच्छरजनित बीमारियां की रोकथाम के लिए जागरूक करती रहीं हैं।

मलेरिया विभाग द्वारा मलेरिया हाइरिस्क जाेन के 65 गांव में घर घर मच्छरमार दवा का छिड़काव तथा 135 गांवों मेंं फालतू पानी भरने वाले स्थानों पर जल हुआ डीजल का छिड़काव कराया गया। इस दाैरान 45 गांव के तालाबों में मच्छर का लार्वा खाने वाली गम्बूशिया मछली डाली गई और 80 हजार घराें में लार्वा सर्वे तथा मलेरिया राेगी के घराें के आसपास रेपिड फीवर सर्वे हुआ है। इस वजह से लाेग बीमारियां से बचे रहे।

जिले में सामान्य से कम बारिश का भी मलेरिया और डेंगू का असर

मलेरिया और डेंगू का असर बारिश के सीजन के साथ भी पड़ता है। सामान्य से अधिक बारिश होने पर जलभराव की स्थिति ज्यादा सामने आती है, लेकिन इस बार जिले में सामान्य बारिश 822 एमएम से कम बारिश दर्ज की गई है। इससे इस बार जलजमाव की स्थिति कम हो गई है। इसके अलावा जिन जगहों पर पानी भरा हुआ था वहां मलेरिया विभाग के द्वारा समय रहते ही दवा का छिड़काव कराने का दावा किया गया है। इसके अलावा लोगों के द्वारा स्वयं भी जागरुक होकर सफाई कराई गई। जिससे मलेरिया और डेंगू का असर कम देखने को मिला है।

मलेरिया : 82 हजार 241 लाेगाें की जांच में सिर्फ 493 मलेरिया पॉजिटिव मिले
जिले में मलेरिया विभाग द्वारा जून से अक्टूबर तक मलेरिया की अाशंका में 82 हजार 529 बुखार से पीड़ित लोगों की खून की जांच कराई गई। इनकी जब रिपोर्ट आई तो इनमें कुल 493 मरीज ही मलेरिया पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जबकि बीते साल इस अवधि में 1 लाख 24 हजार 253 मरीजों की स्‍लाइड बनाई गई थीं। जिसमें 3327 मरीज मलेरिया पॉजिटिव मिले थे।

डेंगू : सिर्फ एक मरीज मिला, विभाग का दावा: विजयपुर में बाहर से लौटा था मरीज
जिले में इस बार डेंगू से पॉजिटिव सिर्फ एक ही केस सामने आया है। यह मरीज विजयपुर में मिला है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग का दावा है यह मरीज जिले में पॉजिटिव नहीं हुआ बल्कि जिले के बाहर से लौटा है। वहीं बीते 10 महीनों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा 80 हजार घरों में लार्वा सर्वे करने का दावा किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए 400 लोगों का दल गठित किया गया था। इसमें से करीब 500 घरों में लार्वा नष्ट कराया गया। वहीं 5 लाख से अधिक कंटेनरों की जांच की गई।

जून से अक्टूबर तक आते हैं सबसे ज्यादा मरीज

डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक जून से अक्टूबर माह तक डेंगू और मलेरिया का सबसे पीक सीजन होता है। बारिश के मौैसम में जलजमाव से मच्छरों की उत्पत्ति बढ़ जाती है। बर्तनों में 15 दिनों से अधिक समय तक पानी भरा रहने पर इसमें डेंगू और मलेरिया फैलाने वाले मच्छर का लार्वा पनपने लगता है। इसलिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग का अमला घरों में जाकर जमा पानी को फेंकने की सलाह देता है। विभाग आबादी क्षेत्राें में फाेंगिंग, पानी वाले स्थानों पर केरोसीन, जला तेल व दवा का छिड़काव कर लार्वा को नष्ट कराता है।

जिले में कब कितना मलेरिया व डेंगू ने कहर

वर्ष ब्लड स्लाइड मलेरिया डेंगू 2014 112096 4606 29 2015 146056 5984 17 2016 123972 8331 13 2017 107419 9976 8 2018 151319 3473 5 2019 124253 3327 7 2020 82241 493 1

लाेगाें की गंभीरता से मिले परिणाम

जिले में पिछले सात साल में इस बार सबसे कम मलेरिया व डेंगू के केस सामने आए हैं। काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते विभाग ने शुरू से सतर्कता बरतते हुए मैदानी स्तर पर एहतियाती उपाय कर लिए गए थे। अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना हमारे मैदानी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ ब्लाक व जिला स्तर तक अधिकारियों ने तालमेल से काम किया। सबसे बड़ी बात इस बार आम लाेग अपनी सेहत की सुरक्षा काे लेकर गंभीरता दिखाते हुए पूरी सावधानी बरत रहे हैं।

-डाॅ. एसएन बिंदल, जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी श्याेपुर

