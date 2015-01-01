पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घरेलू विवाद:डेढ़ साल से अलग रह रहे थे , लोक अदालत में पत्नी की शर्त... मेरे मायके में रहे पति, अंतत: सुलह

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजस्थान के टोंक निवासी युवक से हुई थी श्योपुर की लड़की की शादी, नेशनल लोक अदालत में हुआ राजीनामा
  • अदालत में 469 मामले निपटे, 73.97 लाख की वसूली भी की

एक विवाहिता अपने पति से डेढ़ साल से अलग रह रही थी। उसने कोर्ट में दहेज एक्ट व भरण-पोषण का परिवाद भी दायर किया हुआ था। शनिवार को हुई लोक अदालत में दोनों के बीच सुलह हो गई। लोक अदालत में पत्नी ने शर्त रखी कि पति उसके मायके आकर उसके साथ रहेगा और यहीं काम करेगा। पति ने यह शर्त मान ली और चार बच्चों के माता-पिता अंतत: फिर साथ हो गए।

डेढ़ साल पहले अदालत में भरण-पोषण और दहेज के मामले में श्योपुर शहर के इस्लामपुरा निवासी चांदनी ने परिवाद दायर किया था। इसमें उसने बताया कि उसकी शादी राजस्थान के टोंक निवासी फरीद के साथ हुई है लेकिन फरीद के घर वाले उसकी दहेज को लेकर आए दिन मारपीट करते हैं और इसी मांग के चलते उसे घर से निकाल दिया गया। इस पर कोर्ट ने सुनवाई भी शुरू कर दी थी।

शनिवार को नेशनल लोक अदालत में यह मामला रखा गया। चांदनी की ओर से वकील समीर पठान व नकुल जैन उपस्थित हुए। यहां पत्नी ने अदालत में शर्त रखी कि वह ससुराल नहींं जाएगी, लेकिन एक ही शर्त पर अपने पति फरीद के साथ रहेगी कि वह उसके साथ मायके में ही रहकर गुजर-बसर करे। फरीद ने चांदनी की यह शर्त मान ली और दोनों के बीच राजीनामा हो गया। मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को माला पहनाई और खुशी-खुशी गए।

469 प्रकरण का निराकरण, 73.97 लाख रुपए की राजस्व वसूली
लोक अदालत श्योपुर कोर्ट के साथ विजयपुर में भी हुई। यहां 469 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया और 73.97 लाख रुपए की वसूली की गई। इसमें विभिन्न विभागों के प्रीलिटिगेशन के 381 मामले निपटाते हुए 54 लाख 91 हजार 890 रुपए की वसूली हुई।

वहीं बिजली कंपनी के 182 प्रकरण 34.63 लाख, नपा के 131 प्रकरण 5 लाख 54 हजार 802 रुपए, मोटर दुर्घटना के 6 मामलों में 25.30 लाख, चेक बाउंस के 6 मामलों में 4 लाख 35 हजार 888 रुपए, बिजली कंपनी के 4.14 लाख रुपए और आपराधिक मामलों के 26 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया। इसके अलावा 88 मामले आपसी सुलह व समझौते कराए।

बिजली प्रकरणों के साथ नपा टैक्स में मिली छूट
बिजली प्रकरणों व नपा के टैक्स वसूली में लोक अदालत में छूट भी दी गई जिसमें लोगों को फायदा हुआ। यहां पेनाल्टी व लेट फीस के रुपए में अतिरिक्त राशि का दोनों ही विभागों ने हटाते हुए मूल राशि ली और कई प्रकरणों में छूट भी लोगों को प्रदान की। इससे लोगों को एक साथ राशि जमा करने में छूट मिलने के चलते राहत मिली। वही अदालत के लंबित प्रकरणों में भी राजीनामा होने के साथ ही लोगों को इनसे निजात मिल गई।

