ज्ञापन:एएनएम और फॉर्मासिस्ट को हटाया तो अन्य कर्मचारियों ने कहा- हम नहींं करेंगे काम

श्योपुर5 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी ने नियमित करने की रखी मांग।
  • मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को दिया ज्ञापन, कर्मचारियों को संविदा व नियमित करने की मांग

कोविड-19 में काम करने वाले एएनएम व फॉर्मासिस्ट हड़ताल पर जा रहे हैंं। क्योंकि इनके साथ कार्य करने वाले कई कर्मचारियों को हटा दिया गया है। ऐसे में इनका कहना है कि जब तक उन्हें वापस नहींं रखा जाता है बाकी बचा स्टॉफ भी काम नहींं करेगा। इस पर उन्हें आश्वासन दिया गया है कि निकाले गए कर्मचारियों को वापस रखा जाएगा और उनकी मांग को लेकर शासन स्तर से कार्रवाई चल रही है।

पीएचसी-सीएचसी व जिला अस्पताल में तैनात स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचकर गुरुवार को कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस ज्ञापन में उन्होंने बताया कि स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने कोविड-19 महामारी में पूरी ईमानदारी से काम किया और वर्तमान में भी कर रहे हैं, लेकिन उनके कई साथी कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकाला जा रहा है। ऐसे में अन्य कर्मचारी भी काम नहींं करेंगे जब तक उन्हें नौकरी पर नहींं रखा जाता है।

वही स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को वेतनभोगी की जगह संविदा व नियमितीकरण किया जाए। जिससे की उनका भविष्य सुरक्षित हो सके। इस पर उन्हें आश्वासन दिया कि निकाले गए कर्मचारियों को वापस रखने की प्रक्रिया चालू है और शासन स्तर से संविदा व नियमितीकरण को लेकर प्रस्ताव भेजा जाएगा।

