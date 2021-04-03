पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:वार्डों में सफाई करने पहुंचे कलेक्टर तो लाेग बोले- पीएम आवास की किस्तें दिला दीजिए

श्योपुर2 घंटे पहले
शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक-16 में कलेक्टर को घेरकर खड़े लोग।
शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक-16 में कलेक्टर को घेरकर खड़े लोग।
  • शहर के वार्ड 13, 14 व 16 में सफाई के विशेष अभियान के लिए पहुंचे थे कलेक्टर

स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत गुरुवार को कलेक्टर शहर के वार्डों में सफाई करने के लिए पहुंचे, लेकिन यहां सफाई के दौरान लोगों ने उन्हें पीएम आवास की किस्तें न आने और नए पीएम आवास की स्वीकृति न मिलने के आवेदन थमा दिए। यह देख कलेक्टर उन्हें सिर्फ आश्वासन दे पाए और लोगों के बढ़ते सवालों के चलते वह यहां से जल्दी लौट गए। इस दाैरान कलेक्टर तीन वार्डों में पहुंचे, लेकिन तीनों ही जगह इसी समस्या का सामना करना पड़ा।

दरअसल शहर को स्वच्छता में नंबर-1 पर लाने के लिए नगर पालिका की ओर से कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव के नेतृत्व में विशेष सफाई अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। तीन दिनों में नपा अमले के साथ कलेक्टर शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक 10, 11 और 12 में तो सफाई कर चुके हैं। लेकिन गुरुवार को जब वह वार्ड क्रमांक 13 में पहुंचे तो लोगों ने उन्हें पीएम आवास स्वीकृत कराने और पूर्व में स्वीकृत हो चुके आवासों की किस्तें दिलाने की मांग के आवेदन थमा दिए।

गुरुवार को महज 30 मिनट ही चल सका सफाई अभियान
लोगों ने कलेक्टर को बताया कि जिनके आवास स्वीकृत होकर निर्माण शुरू हुआ वह चार साल बाद भी बंद नहीं हो सका, क्योंकि उनमें से कई को दूसरी तो कई को तीसरी किस्तें ही नहीं मिली है। इसी तरह कई लोगों ने आवेदन देकर यह कहा कि नपा सूची में नाम होने के बाद उन्हें पीएम आवास स्वीकृत ही नहीं किए जा रहे हैं। जबकि उनके घर कच्चे हैं। वह सालों से नपा के चक्कर काट रहे हैं, लेकिन उन्हें कोई जवाब नहीं मिल रहा है। इस पर कलेक्टर ने उनकी समस्या का जल्द समाधान का आश्वासन दिया, पर लोग नहीं मानें। इस पर कलेक्टर यहां सफाई छोड़ वार्ड 14 में पहुंचे और यहां भी लोगों ने उन्हें पीएम आवास पर घेर लिया। जिसके बाद वह वार्ड 16 में बस स्टैंड से सफाई कर लौट गए। यहां सफाई का कार्यक्रम दो घंटे चलने के बजाए तीनों वार्डों में महज 30 मिनट में ही खत्म हो गया।

685 पीएम आवास स्वीकृत, लेकिन दूसरी-तीसरी किस्त नहीं मिली
शहर में पहली और दूसरी सूची में कुल मिलाकर 685 आवास स्वीकृत हुए हैं। इनमें पहली और दूसरी किस्तें तो जारी कर दी गई है। लेकिन अब हितग्राही बीते चार सालों से तीसरी किस्त आने के इंतजार में हैं। क्योंकि चार सालों से नपा को शासन स्तर से ही पीएम आवास का बजट नही मिला। ऐसे में नगर पालिका भी बजट को लेकर सिर्फ पत्राचार ही कर पा रही है। लेकिन अब तक शासन स्तर से राशि जारी न हो पाने के कारण हितग्राहियों को जारी नहीं कर पा रही।

700 आवास नपा की सूची में शामिल, पर स्वीकृति ही अटकी
700 पीएम आवासों का सर्वे नगर पालिका के द्वारा दो साल पहले से किया हुआ है, लेकिन यह फाइल शासन स्तर से मंजूरी के लिए लौटकर ही नहीं आई। जिसे कलेक्टर ने स्वीकृत कर भेजा था। ऐसे में इसे लेकर भी नपा सिर्फ पत्राचार तक सीमित रह गई है। नगर पालिका की सीएमओ मिनी अग्रवाल की मानें तो पीएम आवासों को लेकर उनकी निकाय सचिव से बैठक के दौरान चर्चा हुई। जिसमें जल्द ही इनकी भी स्वीकृति देने का आश्वासन मिला है।

बैठक में निकाय सचिव ने कहा- जल्द देंगे राशि
बीते रोज ग्वालियर में नगरीय प्रशासन के कमिश्नर के साथ संभाग के नपा सीएमओ की बैठक हुई। इसमें सफाई सहित राजस्व वसूली को लेकर चर्चा की गई। सचिव के द्वारा 685 स्वीकृत आवासों की राशि अगले हफ्ते तक भिजवाने की बात कही गई। वहीं आरके श्रीवास्तव, कलेक्टर, श्योपुर का कहना है कि पीएम आवास में नए स्वीकृत हितग्राहियों की सूची चस्पा कराएंगे। पूर्व में स्वीकृत पीएम आवासों की किस्तों की राशि जल्द ही हितग्राहियों के खातों में भिजवाई जाएगी।


