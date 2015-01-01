पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तालाबाें से बाहर निकलने लगे मगरमच्छ:दहशत में आए लाेग; वनकर्मियाें ने एक मगरमच्छ चंबल नदी में ले जाकर छाेड़ा

श्योपुर5 घंटे पहले
हिरनीखेड़ा तालाब से निकलकर रात को बस्ती में पहुंचा मगरमच्छ।
  • हांसापुरा, हिरनीखेड़ा और शहर के बंजारा डैम के पास सीप नदी में मगरमच्छ दिखने से लाेगाें में डर

माैसम में ठंडक बढ़ते ही नदी- तालाबाें से मगरमच्छ धूप सेंकने के लिए बाहर निकलने लगे है। मगरमच्छाें के आबादी बस्ती में घुसने से लाेगाें में दहशत फैल गई। बीती रात ग्राम हांसापुरा में बरसाती नाले से एक मगरमच्छ निकलकर बस्ती में जा घुसा। हिरनीखेड़ा गांव में भी तालाब से बाहर आया मगरमच्छ स्कूल के खेल मैदान के पास दिखाई दिया। इधर शहर में बंजारा डैम के पास सीप नदी की डाउन स्ट्रीम में एक साथ चार मगरमच्छ पानी की सतह पर तैरते नजर अाए। हांसापुरा में अ‌ाधी रात काे रिहायशी बस्ती में घुसा मगरमच्छ काेई नुकसान पहुंचाता इससे पहले ही ग्रामीणों की नजर पड़ गई।

लाेगाें ने वन विभाग काे सूचना देने के साथ ही पुलिस की डायल 100 टीम से भी मदद मांगी। लेकिन सूचना देने के बावजूद भी ग्रामवासी रातभर वनकर्मियाें के आने का इंतजार करते रह गए। लाेगाें ने रात भर जागकर मगरमच्छ पर नजर रखी। सुबह श्याेपुर से वन विभाग की टीम गांव में पहुंची और रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में रस्सियाें से मगरमच्छ को पकड़ने के बाद बाेरे में कैद करके चंबल नदी में ले जाकर छाेड़ा गया। उधर हिरनीखेड़ा गांव के तालाब पर पिछले कई दिनों से मगरमच्छ बाहर निकल रहे हैं, जिसकी शिकायत भी ग्रामीणों द्वारा वन विभाग टीम के अधिकारियों से की जा चुकी है। ग्रामवासियों ने जनहानि की आशंका जताई है।

ग्रामीणों ने की शिकायत
ग्रामीणाें ने शिकायत कि है कई बार लिखित और माैखिक ताैर पर वन विभाग के अधिकारियाें से अनुराेध के बाद भी मगरमच्छ काे पकड़ने की पहल नहीं की गई है। इस तालाब के पास स्कूल के मैदान पर गांव के बच्चे खेलते हैं। इन दिनाें मगरमच्छ की दहशत के चलते स्कूल मैदान पर बच्चाें का जाना बंद कर रखा है। उधर सामान्य वन मंडल के डीएफओ सुधांशु यादव का कहना है कि आबादी बस्ती में मगरमच्छ की सूचना मिलने पर तत्काल रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाते हैं।

