पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ज्ञापन:हजार रुपए नहींं मिलने से महिलाएं नाराज, जनपद पहुंचकर मांगी राशि

श्योपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राशि की मांग को लेकर जनपद पहुंची आदिवासी महिलाएं।
  • जनपद पंचायत में आदिवासी महिलाओं ने दिया ज्ञापन

सरकार की ओर से एक हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह मिलने वाली सहरिया मुखिया महिलाओं को उनके खाते में राशि आखिरी बार 2019 में हुई जारी की गई थी। लेकिन इसके बाद इस राशि को फिर से रोक दिया गया है। इसे लेकर आदिवासी महिलाएं जनपद पंचायत पहुंची, जहां उन्होंने जपं सीईओ को ज्ञापन देकर एक हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह की राशि जारी करने की मांग की।

कुपोषण को लेकर सरकार ने तीन साल पहले सहरिया परिवार की मुखिया महिला को प्रति माह एक हजार रुपए देने की योजना शुरु की थी। इसमें 2019 में ही यह राशि 43 हजार सहरिया मुखिया महिलाओं को जारी की गई। लेकिन इसके बाद योजना में दोबारा राशि नहींं भेजी गई। इसे लेकर गुरुवार को आदिवासी महिलाएं विधायक प्रतिनिधि सिराज दाऊदी के साथ जनपद पंचायत पहुंची।

यहां एक हजार रुपए की राशि खातों में डालने की मांग उनके द्वारा की गई। जिसे लेकर उन्होंने जनपद सीईओ को ज्ञापन दिया। महिलाओं ने बताया कि उन्हें बीते 10 महीनों की राशि ही नहींं दी गई। इससे वह परेशान है और कुपोषित बच्चों की देखरेख नहींं कर पा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें