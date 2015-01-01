पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:विधायक के पैर छूकर महिलाएं बोलीं- महीनों बीत गए, अब तो पोषण आहार की राशि दिला दो

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • विधायक का आश्वासन, जल्द मिलेगी राशि

कुपोषण खत्म करने के लिए पोषण आहार राशि आदिवासी महिलाओं के खातों में नहीं भेजी जा रही है। इस समस्या को लेकर मंगलवार को कई गांवों की आदिवासी महिलाएं कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचीं। यहां महिलाओं ने विजयपुर विधायक सीताराम आदिवासी को घेर लिया और पैर छूकर उनसे राशि दिलाने की मांग की।

इस पर विधायक ने कहा कि उन्हें जल्द राशि मिलेगी, वहीं राशि न मिलने का पूरा ठीकरा कांग्रेस सरकार पर फोड़ दिया। मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट में कलमी, ककरधा सहित अन्य गांवों की महिलाएं पोषण आहार की एक हजार रुपए की राशि न मिलने की शिकायत लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंची। यहां उन्होंने अपना आवेदन जनसुनवाई में दिया, लेकिन कलेक्ट्रेट के दरवाजे पर ही जब उन्होंने विधायक सीताराम आदिवासी को आते देखा तो महिलाओं ने उन्हें घेर लिया। यहां विधायक को घेरते हुए महिलाओं ने पोषण राशि दिलाए जाने की मांग की और बारी-बारी से उनके पैर छूकर कहा कि कई महीने हो गए राशि अब तक नही मिली है, अब तो दिला दो। महिलाओं को जल्द राशि दिलाने का आश्वासन दिया और कलेक्टर से बात करने की बात कहने के साथ ही उन्होंने पूरा ठीकरा कांग्रेस सरकार पर फोड़ दिया। इधर आदिवासी महिलाओं ने फैसला लिया है कि वह अब अगले सप्ताह में मंगलवार को कराहल जनपद का घेराव करेंगी और समस्या का निराकरण नहीं होते तक आंदोलन करेंगी।

