मनरेगा निर्माण कार्य में धांधली के आरोप:जिपं का दावा- 18-20 हजार को रोजगार, अध्यक्ष का आरोप- मशीनों से हो रहा काम

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
मनरेगा सहित अन्य कार्ययोजनाओं को लेकर सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान जल्द ही वीसी के जरिए समीक्षा करेंगे। इसे लेकर जिपं का दावा है कि उनकी ओर से वर्तमान में 18-20 हजार मजदूरों को रोजगार दिया जा रहा है। वहीं जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष कविता इसके उलट बता रही हैं। उनका कहना है कि जिले में मजदूरों के बजाए मशीनों से काम कराया जा रहा है। जिसकी उनके द्वारा शिकायत भी की गई है।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के द्वारा मनरेगा सहित अन्य कामों पर वीसी के जरिए समीक्षा की जानी है। इसे लेकर आदेश आने के बाद मनरेगा से लेकर अन्य विभागों ने समीक्षा की तैयारी कर ली है ताकि वीसी की तारीख निश्चित होते ही वह अपने काम-काज के बारे में सीएम को बता सके।

जिपं मनरेगा पीओ विक्रमण जाट के अनुसार मनरेगा के तहत 5 हजार काम जिले की सभी 225 पंचायतों में जारी बताते हुए इसमें 18-20 हजार मजदूरों को रोजगार देने का दावा किया जा रहा है। वहीं जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष का आरोप है कि मशीनों से काम कराया जा रहा है। वहीं इस संबंध में जिला पंचायत सीईओ राजेश शुक्ल का पक्ष जानने के लिए उनके मोबाइल नंबर 94250-62969 पर कॉल किए, लेकिन उनका मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ आता रहा।

