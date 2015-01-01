पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चाइल्ड लाइन के दोस्ती अभियान:बच्चों की हर मुश्किल घड़ी में साथी है 1098 नंबर

शिवपुरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चाइल्ड लाइन द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम।
  • चाइल्ड लाइन के दोस्ती अभियान में बाल संरक्षण अधिकारी ने कहा, 1098 का मतलब मुसीबत से बचपन की सुरक्षा

मुश्किल परिस्थिति में बच्चों को आत्मबल देने तथा उनकी मदद करने के लिए स्थापित चाइल्ड लाइन सेवा बाल संरक्षण की दिशा में मील का पत्थर सिद्ध हुई है। सामाजिक व्यवहार से उपेक्षित, अपनों की यातना एवं शोषण-उत्पीड़न से पीड़ित बच्चों को निश्चित समयसीमा में चौबीस घंटे सेवा उपलब्ध कराने वाले इस हेल्पलाइन नंबर की जानकारी प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को होनी चाहिए। ताकि कहीं भी किसी बच्चे को मुश्किल हालात में मदद के लिये इस सेवा का लाभ दिया जा सके।

यह बात बाल संरक्षण अधिकारी राघवेन्द्र शर्मा ने कही। विशेष किशोर पुलिस इकाई कार्यालय में चाइल्ड लाइन 1098 से दोस्ती कार्यक्रम के तहत आयोजित बाल पुलिस संवाद कार्यक्रम में बच्चों को समझाते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि बच्चों की कोई भी समस्या हो हर समस्या का समाधान 1098 पर होगा। बस आप अपनी समस्या को इस नंबर पर बता दीजिए। चाइल्ड लाइन का यह नंबर बच्चों का सबसे अच्छा साथी है।

कार्यक्रम में जिला विधिक सहायता अधिकारी शिखा शर्मा ने बच्चों को अनुशासन में रहने का सुझाव दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें अपने अधिकार के साथ अपने कर्तव्य का भी ध्यान रखना चाहिए। किसी लालच के चक्कर में कभी गलत रास्ते पर न जाएं। अपने भविष्य को संवारने के लिए पूरे मन के साथ पढ़ाई करें। इस दौरान उन्होंने बच्चों को अपने अधिकार की रक्षा के लिए आवश्यक होने पर नि:शुल्क विधिक सहायता उपलब्ध कराने की भी जानकारी दी।

विशेष किशोर पुलिस इकाई प्रभारी उप निरीक्षक सीमा यादव ने पुलिस द्वारा बच्चों के साथ मैत्रीपूर्ण व्यवहार की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि पुलिस से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है,पुलिस आपकी मित्र है,आपकी सहायता और सुरक्षा के लिए है, किंतु अपराध और अपराधी मानसिकता के लोगों से दूर रहें। इस अवसर पर चाइल्ड लाइन के डायरेक्टर राघवेंद्र तोमर द्वारा चाइल्ड लाइन की गतिविधियों की जानकारी दी गई।

कार्यक्रम में सिटी कोऑर्डिनेटर शालिनी दिवाकर, चाइल्ड लाइन कोऑर्डिनेटर वीनस तोमर, ममता संस्था की जिला संयोजक कल्पना रायजादा, चाइल्ड लाइन टीम मेंबर सृष्टि ओझा, संगीता चौहान, हिम्मत रावत ,विनोद परिहार, अरुण सेन, समीर खान, अफसरा बानो तथा विशेष किशोर पुलिस इकाई से राकेश परिहार प्रतिपाल सिंह, चेतन बंसल, हर्ष झा, अभिलाषा भार्गव एवं कल्पना शर्मा उपस्थित रहे।

