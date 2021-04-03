पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिविर:करैरा-पोहरी के 122 बच्चों को उपकरण मिलेंगे, 144 को देंगे दिव्यांग प्रमाण पत्र

पोहरी- करैरा2 घंटे पहले
करैरा में आयोजित में दिव्यांग शिविर के दौरान मरीज का परीक्षण करते डॉक्टर। - Dainik Bhaskar
करैरा में आयोजित में दिव्यांग शिविर के दौरान मरीज का परीक्षण करते डॉक्टर।
  • पोहरी के दो बच्चे आंखों की गंभीर बीमारी के शिकार, जिला अस्पताल भेजा

पोहरी में शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा शासकीय बालक माध्यमिक विद्यालय में दिव्यांग छात्र-छात्राओं का परीक्षण शिविर का आयोजन बुधवार दोपहर आयोजित किया गया। शिविर में 153 दिव्यांग छात्र-छात्राएं पंजीकृत किए गए। इसमें से आठ सदस्य डॉक्टर टीम ने परीक्षण कर 37 बच्चे उपकरण के लिए चिन्हित किए गए। वहीं 29 बच्चे विकलांग प्रमाण पत्र प्रदान करने हेतु चिन्हित किए गए है।

इसी प्रकार करैरा में कन्या पूजन कर शिविर की शुरूआत की गई। इसमें 85 बच्चे उपकरण के लिए तो 115 प्रमाणपत्र के लिए चिन्हित किए गए। दिव्यांग शिविर में डॉ. ओपी शर्मा, डॉ. रामानंद, डॉ. विक्रम महाराणा, डॉ. योगेंद्र रघुवंशी, डॉ. धीरेंद्र त्रिपाठी, डॉ. रंजीत, डॉ. संजय कसोठिया सहित आठ डॉक्टरों की टीम को दो बच्चे गंभीर नेत्र रोग से पीड़ित मिले।

29 के बनेंगे प्रमाण पत्र
शिविर में 29 दिव्यांग ऐसे भी पाए गए ये दिव्यांग होने के बाद भी प्रमाण पत्र के लिए भटक रहे थे। लेकिन अब इन्हें चिह्निंत कर जल्द प्रमाणपत्र प्रदान किए जाएंगे। इस मौके पर बीआरसीसी अचल सिंह कुशवाह, हरीश शर्मा, बीएसी भमरसिंह धाकड़, भारतधाकड़, मांगीलाल वर्मा आदि उपस्थित थे।

करैरा में 85 दिव्यांगों को उपकरण के लिए और 115 को प्रमाणपत्र दिया जाएगा
सरकारी स्कूलों में अध्ययनरत विशेष आवश्यकता वाले बच्चों का संयुक्त चिकित्सकीय मूल्यांकन शिविर का आयोजन जनपद शिक्षा केंद्र करैरा किया गया। शिविर का शुभारंभ जिला शिक्षा केंद्र हरीश शर्मा, आफाक हुसेन, प्रदीप शुक्ला ने, सरस्वती के चित्र पर दीप प्रज्वलित कर व कन्या पूजन के साथ किया। शिविर में परीक्षण शिविर दो हिस्सों में किया गया। इसमें करैरा व नरवर के अलग-अलग पंजीयन काउंटर बनाए गए। इसमें एक काउंटर पर बच्चों के उपकरण की आवश्यकता है।

इसका चिह्नांकन किया। दूसरी तरफ जिले से आए चिकित्सकों द्वारा परीक्षण कर विकलांगता प्रमाणपत्र बनाए गए। शिविर में जिन बच्चों का चयन उपकरण के लिए किया गया कुछ समय बाद उन्हें उपकरण प्रदान भी किए जाएंगे। शिविर में 242 पंजीयन किए गए। इसमें से 85 उपकरण के लिए चिह्निंत किए गए तो 115 विकलांगों के प्रमाण पत्र बनाए गए।

