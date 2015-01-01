पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:कोरोना मरीजों के लिए 1.50 करोड की ऑक्सीजन गैस पाइप लाइन बिछाई, बिल्डिंग अधूरी रहने से सुविधा को तरस रहे मरीज

शिवपुरी2 घंटे पहले
मेडिकल कॉलेज का निर्माणाधीन अस्पताल भवन।
  • कोरोना काल में दूसरे विभागों का बजट स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में खपाया, फिर हॉस्पिटल बिल्डिंग के लिए पैसा नहीं दिया
  • नई हॉस्पिटल बिल्डिंग निर्माण के लिए बजट घटाकर आधा किया, जो पैसा स्वीकृत हुआ उसका तीन महीन से इंतजार

कोरोना मरीजों की जान बचाने के लिए मेडिल कॉलेज परिसर में निर्माणाधीन 300 बिस्तरी बिल्डिंग में ऑक्सीजन गैस पाइप लाइन के लिए सरकार ने 1.50 करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं। नई बिल्डिंग में गैस पाइप लाइन बिछाई जा चुकी है। लेकिन बिल्डिंग अधूरी रहने से गैस पाइप लाइन का मरीजों के इलाज में कोई उपयोग नहीं हो पा रहा है। बिल्डिंग का काम पूरा कराने के लिए सरकार पैसा देना ही भूल गई है। नतीजा यह है कि गंभीर मरीज अभी भी जिला अस्पताल के 10 बिस्तरी आईसीयू पर निर्भर हैं।

प्रदेश सरकार ने कोरोना महामारी का हवाला देकर दूसरे सभी विभागों की योजनाओं का बजट रोक दिया और सारा पैसा स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में खपाए जाने की बात कही जा रही है। लेकिन स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के नाम पर शिवपुरी के 300 बिस्तरी अस्पताल भवन का निर्माण पूरा कराने के लिए नौ महीने में कोई पैसा नहीं दिया है। बजट नहीं मिलने से अधूरी बिल्डिंग का काम पूरा नहीं हो पा रहा है।

यदि समय रहते बिल्डिंग बनकर तैयार हो जाती तो कोरोना मरीजों के साथ-साथ दूसरे सामान्य मरीजों को भी बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं का लाभ मिलने लगता। बता दें कि कोरोना संक्रमण के दौर में जिला अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन की समस्या खड़ी हो गई थी। सरकार ने आनन फानन में 1.50 करोड़ रुपए जारी कर निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग में ऑक्सीजन गैस पाइप लाइन बिछवा दी है। लेकिन विभाग यह भूल गया कि बिल्डिंग अधूरी है और इसका लाभ मरीजों को फिलहाल नहीं मिल पाएगा। हुआ भी यही, अधूरी बिल्डिंग के कारण मरीजों को अब तक कोई लाभ नहीं मिल पाया है।

अगस्त 2020 तक बनना था, अब समय सीमा मार्च 2021 बढ़ाई
मेडिकल कॉलेज परिसर में नई अस्पताल बिल्डिंग 20 अगस्त 2020 तक कंप्लीट होना थी। लेकिन मार्च 2020 से बिल्डिंग के लिए पैसा जारी करना तो दूर रिवाइज एस्टीमेट मंजूर करने में देरी लगा दी। जबकि भाजपा सरकार मार्च में सत्ता में आ चुकी थी। कोरोना काल में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं पर पैसा खर्च करने की बात कहकर दूसरे विभागों का बजट रोक दिया। लेकिन नई अस्पताल बिल्डिंग कंप्लीट कराने के लिए पैसा ही जारी नहीं किया। अब बिल्डिंग निर्माण की समय सीमा मार्च 2021 तक बढ़ाई जा रही है। अभी भी पैसा जारी नहीं हुआ है, ऐसे में अस्पताल बिल्डिंग समय पर बन पाना मुश्किल दिखाई दे रहा है।

बिल्डिंग निर्माण कार्य करा रहे ठेकेदार का पिछले साल का 2.50 करोड और नए साल का सात करोड का भुगतान अटका है। बजट सेशन होने के बाद भी शासन स्तर से लेटलतीफी हो रही है। जिससे साढ़े नौ करोड का भुगतान भी अटका है। इसी वजह से ठेकेदार भी काम में रुचि कम ही लेता दिखाई दे रहा है। अधिकारी भी बजट के अभाव में कुछ भी कहने को तैयार नहीं है। स्वास्थ्य सेवा जैसे मुद्दे पर स्थानीय मंत्री, सांसद, विधायक और जनप्रतिनिधि भी रुचि नहीं ले रहे हैं। कुल मिलाकर जनता अपने हाल पर है।

54 करोड़ रुपए की जरूरत है, फिर भी बजट घटाकर 21.35 करोड़ रुपए किया, पैसा भी नहीं मिला
रिवाइज एस्टीमेट के आधार पर नई अस्पताल बिल्डिंग के लिए 54 करोड़ रुपए की और जरूरत है। लेकिन बजट घटाकर आधा कर दिया है। सितंबर में समिति की बैठक में प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति 21.35 करोड़ की दी गई है। फिर भी तीन महीने में कोई पैसा जारी नहीं किया है। यही वजह है कि काम की रफ्तार बहुत धीमी है जिससे बिल्डिंग समय पर नहीं बन पा रही है। बता दें कि 300 बिस्तरी अस्पताल का 500 बिस्तर में अपग्रेडेशन होना है। बजट नहीं मिला तो स्थिति बदतर रहने वाली है।

पैसा जारी होते ही काम को जल्द खत्म कराएंगे
नई अस्पताल बिल्डिंग निर्माण के लिए रिवाइज एस्टीमेट सेशन हो चुका है। अब पैसा जारी होते ही काम को जल्द खत्म करा देंगे। डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए मिले थे, उससे ऑक्सीजन गैस पाइप लाइन बिछाने का काम कंप्लीट करा चुके हैं। ठेकेदार ने कार्य की समय सीमा मार्च 2021 तक बढ़ाने की मांग रखी है।
सीपी वर्मा, संभागीय परियोजना यंत्री, पीआईयू पीडब्ल्यूडी शिवपुरी

