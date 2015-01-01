पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेटी का सम्मान इनसे सीखिए:20 साल पहले पिता ने दोनों बहनों के जन्म पर कॉलोनी में लडडू बांटे थे, बेटी जन्मी तो बेटे ने भी वही क्रम दोहराया

शिवपुरी
बेटी के जन्म पर सजीधजी कार से धूमधाम से घर लाए।

अब से 20 साल पहले शांतिनगर कॉलोनी निवासी केशव तिवारी के घर जब बेटी टिंकल का जन्म हुआ था तो उन्होंने खुशियां मनाते हुए कॉलोनी में लडडू बांटे थे। बेटे सचिन तिवारी ने भी कुछ ऐसा ही किया और पहली संतान बेटी के रुप में जन्मी तो न केवल अस्पताल और कॉलोनी में मिठाई बांटी वरन अल्टो कार को दुल्हन की तरह सजाकर वह अस्पताल लाए जिसमें बेटी को बिठाकर वह शान से घर ले गए और बेटी तनवीर का स्वागत परिजनों ने उसी उत्साह से किया और वैलून से सजे घर में आतिशबाजी चलाकर मिठाई बांटी और उसके बाद पूरे घर को गुब्बारों से सजाया और बेटी को उसकी दादी ललिता शर्मा और बुआ टिंकल, मोनिका,डोली बंशु बुआ ने बेटी को प्रवेश दिलाया। उनकी इस पहल को कॉलोनीवासियों ने जमकर सराहा।

