ठगी:24 महिलाओं से अंगूठे लगवाकर खातों से पार किए रुपए, कियोस्क संचालक पर केस

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • अकझिरी कस्बे में दो कियोस्क सेंटर संचालकों पर हुई कार्रवाई

अकाझिरी गांव में कियोस्क संचालक ने आदिवासी महिलाओं के अंगूठे लगवाकर धोखे से पैसे निकाल लिए। आदिवासी महिला की रिपोर्ट पर रन्नौद थाना पुलिस ने कियोस्क संचालक के खिलाफ धारा 420 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर मामला विवेचना में ले लिया है।

रन्नौद थाना प्रभारी अनिल सिंह रघुवंशी ने बताया कि आदिवासी महिला ममता आदिवासी पत्नी रघुवीर आदिवासी ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि अकाझिरी में संचालित कियोस्क सेंटर पर पैसे निकाले गई थी। कियोस्क सेंटर संचालक ने अंगूठा लगवाकर 1 हजार रुपए दे दिए। जबकि खाते से ज्यादा रुपए निकल गए। रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने के बाद 24 से ज्यादा महिलाएं भी पुलिस थाने पहुंची जिसमें किसी ने एक तो किसी ने दो हजार रुपए खाते से निकाले जाने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

पुलिस ने रविंद्र सिंह (33) पुत्र अरमसिंह यादव निवासी भिलारी रन्नौद के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी अकाझिरी गांव में एसबीआई और पंजाब नेशनल बैंक का कियोस्क सेंटर संचालित करता है। करौंदी गांव की रहने वाली ममता सहित 7 महिलाओं ने पुलिस को बताया कि उनके खाते से तीन-तीन हजार रुपए निकले हैं। कियोस्क सेंटर संचालक ने हमें 2-2 हजार रुपए दिए हैं। शेष एक-एक हजार रुपए खुद ही रख लिए। गुरुवार की शाम दस से बारह महिलाएं भी रन्नौद थाने पहुंची।

राजस्थान की 2 महिलाओं को चोरी के सामान सहित पकड़ा
फरियादी मजहबी खान निवासी मोहना गुरुवार को शिवपुरी के गोविंद नगर स्थित रिश्तेदारी में आईं हैं। दोपहर करीब 12 बजे बस से ग्वालियर बायपास शिवपुरी उतरीं और ऑटो में बैठ गईं। कमलागंज से ऑटो में दो महिलाएं एक बच्चे के साथ बैठ गईं। गोविंद नगर आकर उतरीं तो बैग से 20 हजार रुपए व सोने का सामान गायब था। देहात थाने जाकर सूचना दी। पुलिस ने छानबीन शुरू की और बस स्टैंड पर हुलिए के आधार पर दो महिलाओं को पकड़ लिया। मजहबी ने दोनों को पहचान लिया। सोने का सामान तो बरामद हो गया लेकिन 20 हजार रुपए नहीं मिले। महिलाओं ने अपने नाम आरती जाटव और प्रियंका जाटव निवासी राजस्थान का होना बताया।

