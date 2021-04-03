पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:256 अर्घ समर्पण किए, चंवर धुराकर की सिद्धों की पूजा

शिवपुरी2 घंटे पहले
  • विद्वान बोले- सुंदरता और रूप पर अभिमान मत करो क्योंकि नाम कर्म की उदय से यह शरीर हमें मिलता है

सुंदर रूप, मधुर आवाज और स्वस्थ शरीर का अभिमान मत करो। यह सोचो भगवान की भक्ति कर हमने सुंदर काया पाई है। यदि हम सुंदर रूप वाणी या अपने शरीर का अभिमान करते हैं तो फिर हम दुर्गति के पात्र बनते हैं ।

यह जो स्वस्थ शरीर प्राप्त होता है, यह सुंदर आवाज मिलती है, यह व्यक्ति के नाम कर्म के उदय के चलते मिलती इसलिए सिद्ध की आराधना मन, वचन और काया की एकता के साथ करो। ताकि मोक्ष दिशा की ओर कदम बढ़ सके। यह बात चंद्रप्रभु दिगंबर जैन मंदिर ट्रस्ट कमेटी परिसर में आयोजित श्री सिद्धचक्र महामंडल विधान की आराधना के दौरान प्रतिस्ठाचार्य पंडित शास्त्री दिल्ली ने कही।

गुरुवार को चंद्रपुर जिनालय पर आयोजित इस विधान के दौरान मांडने पर 256 अर्घ्यं का समर्पण कर सिद्ध की आराधना की गई। इस दौरान हास्य, रति, शोक, भय, जुगुप्सा आदि के भी अर्ध समर्पण किए गए।

विद्वान प्रतिष्ठाचार्य ने कहा कि यदि हम सिद्धहो का गुणानुवाद करेंगे और तदनुसार बताए मार्ग पर चलेंगे तो फिर हमारी आत्मा का कल्याण होना तय है। इस दौरान भक्ति भाव के साथ सदस्यों ने भगवान की आराधना की। और क्रम- क्रम से उन्हें अर्घ समर्पण भक्ति से किए गए। खास बात यह रही कि इस दौरान सिद्धों की आराधना की गई।

