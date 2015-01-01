पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोपी गिरफ्तार:बुजुर्ग महिला के आधा किलो चांदी के कड़े लूटने वाले 3 आरोपी पकड़े

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • आरोपियों को पकड़ने वाली टीम को आईजी, एसपी ने दिया नगद इनाम

छर्च थाना क्षेत्र के हिनौतिया गांव में 60 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला के पैरों में पहने आधा किग्रा वजनी कड़े लूटने वाले तीन आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है। आईजी और एसपी इस पर पुलिस टीम को 10 हजार रुपए का इनाम दिया।

महिला सावरती (60) पत्नी डब्लू कुशवाह निवासी हिनोतिया 18 नवंबर की दोपहर 3 बजे अपने पति के साथ खेत पर फसल में निदाई-गुड़ाई कर रही थी। इसी दौरान 3 अज्ञात बदमाश खेत के कुएं पर आए और उसके पति से पानी पिलाने का आग्रह किया। कुएं से बाल्टी खींचकर पानी पिया व वहीं बैठकर बीड़ी पीने लगे और सावरती के पति को भी बीड़ी पिलाई।

महिला सावरती गोबर का टोपला बाउण्ड्री के पीछे फेंकने गई, तभी तीनों बदमाश पास आए और उसकी गर्दन दबाकर जमीन पर पटक दिया और पैरों में पहने हुए चांदी के दोनों कड़े निकालकर भाग गए। पुलिस ने लूट का केस दर्ज कर छानबीन की और रविवार को अटल आदिवासी, देवराज उर्फ गट्‌टा आदिवासी और कलुआ उर्फ रामू आदिवासी को पकड़कर लूटे गए चांदी के कड़े बरामद कर लिए। व

