कार्यक्रम:पानी की एक बूंद में 36450 जीव, हम लापरवाही से हजारों लीटर पानी बहा देते हैं, सोचो,क्या हम अहिंसक हैं

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अनछने पानी की एक बूंद में 36 हज़ार 450 जीव पाए जाते हैं।ऐसे में यदि हम लापरवाही से टंकी के नल को खुला छोड़ कर व्यर्थ पानी बहाएंगे तो क्या हम अहिंसक कहलाएंगे।

थोड़ी सी सावधानी हमें हिंसक होने से बचा सकती है इसलिए व्यर्थ पानी बहने से रोकने टंकियों में वार्निंग अलार्म घड़ी लगाएं जो फालतू पानी बहने पर रोक लगाएगी और इससे हजारों लीटर पानी प्रतिदिन बच सकेगा तभी हम भगवान महावीर के सच्चे अनुयायी कहलाएंगे यह बात छतरी जैन मंदिर पर आयोजित हुई धर्म सभा को संबोधित करते हुए आर्यिका विज्ञानमति माताजी ने कही उन्होंने कहा कि सूक्ष्मदर्शी से देखने के बाद वैज्ञानिकों ने एक बूंद पानी में 36 हज़ार 450 जीवों की उत्पत्ति पाई है।

यही कारण है कि हम सब लोग पानी को छानकर पीते हैं ताकि पानी छानने के बाद जो जीव आ गए वह वापस उसी स्थान पर पहुंच जाएं जहां से वह आए हैं। यदि हम ऐसा करते हैं तो जीव हिंसा से बच सकते हैं। अपने जैन होने की प्रामाणिकता सिद्ध कर सकते हैं।

ट्यूबवेल और नल का पानी जैन संत इसीलिए ग्रहण नहीं करते क्योंकि इनसे होती है हिंसा: धर्मसभा को संबोधित करते हुए आर्यिका विज्ञानमति माताजी ने कहा कि ट्यूबवेल और नल के पानी का सीधा उपयोग जैन संत इसीलिए नहीं करते क्योंकि पानी को लेने की यह क्रिया सही नहीं है। इससे पानी भरने में जीवों की हिंसा होती है। ताउम्र अहंसा का संदेश और संकल्प लेने वाले साधु आखिर कैसे इतनी बड़ी हिंसा कर सकते हैं इसलिए उस हिंसा से बचने संत हमेशा कुएं का पानी ही ग्रहण करते हैं। तभी जाकर अहिंसा धर्म का पालन हो पाता है।

घर की टंकियों से पानी फैलने पर होती है हिंसा इसलिए लगाएं 150 का अलार्म: इस दौरान धर्मसभा में उन्होंने मौजूदा लोगों को सुझाव दिया कि यदि वह पानी को व्यर्थ गंवाने से बचाना चाहते हैं तो अपनी पानी की टंकियों में अलार्म सिस्टम वाली घड़ी लगाएं। यह घड़ी मात्र 150 में आती है। जिसके लगाते ही पानी का संपर्क घड़ी के तार से टच होने पर यह घड़ी संदेश देने लगती है कि कृपया नल बंद कर दें।

बार-बार संदेश को सुनकर हम समझ जाते हैं कि पानी की टंकी भर गई है और जीव हिंसा से भी बचेंगे। धर्मसभा से पहले आर्यिका विज्ञानमति माताजी ने भगवान की शोभा यात्रा शहर से निकालने के दौरान समाज को क्या सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए और किस तरह से जिनेन्द्र देव की रथयात्रा जन-जन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। इसकी सटीक विवेचना की ।

आपका चातुर्मास हो तो बदलेगी जीवन शैली: आयोजन से पूर्व छत्री जैन मंदिर ट्रस्ट कमेटी के अध्यक्ष राजकुमार जैन जड़ी-बूटी वालों ने कहा कि भारतवर्ष में कई साधु संत हैं पर है आर्यिका माताजी जिस तरह से आपकी पूरी चर्या है, धर्मोपदेश है, ज्ञान-विज्ञान है वह हम सबके लिए प्रेरणादाई है इसलिए समाज की भावना है कि आपका आगामी चातुर्मास शिवपुरी में हो।

जैन समाज के आग्रह पर आर्यिका माताजी ने समाज को आशीर्वाद तो दिया, लेकिन उन्होंने यह इशारा नहीं किया कि वह चातुर्मास शिवपुरी में करेंगी या नहीं। कुल मिलाकर आर्यिका विज्ञानमति माताजी सहित 10 माताजी का मंगल प्रवास शिवपुरी जैन समाज के लिए यादगार रहा।

