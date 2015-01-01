पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वर्दी का अपराध:4 लाख रु. वसूलने के बाद भी झूठा केस दर्ज करने वाले एसआई, एएसआई, दो सिपाही व दो अन्य पर केस दर्ज

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक की जांच के बाद एक सिपाही को क्लीनचिट

पुलिस थाना करैरा में चलन से बाहर नोट के मामले में झूठा केस दर्ज करने और अवैध वसूली के आरोप में थाने के एसआई, एएसआई और दो आरक्षकों सहित दो तथाकथित पत्रकारों के खिलाफ शनिवार की दोपहर पुलिस प्राथमिकी दर्ज हो गई है। अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक की जांच रिपोर्ट के बाद एसपी के आदेश पर करैरा पुलिस थाने में यह प्रकरण दर्ज हुआ है।

पुलिस अधीक्षक राजेश सिंह चंदेल से 3 दिसंबर 2020 को आवेदक ने झूठे प्रकरण में फंसाने और चार लाख रुपए की अवैध वसूले जाने का आरोप लगाया था। आवेदक का कहना है कि 24 नवंबर की शाम 4 बजे करैरा बायपास कॉलेज चौराहे पर अपने साथी के साथ स्कॉर्पियो से शिवपुरी की ओर से वापस जा रहा था।

चौराहे पर कुछ पुलिसकर्मी व तथाकथित पत्रकारों ने सांठगांठ कर मुझे डरा धमकाकर अवैध वसूली की और चलन से बाहर हो चुके 49 हजार के नोट के मामले में देशद्रोह की धारा से बचाने के एवज में 2-2 लाख क मान से चार लाख रुपए अवैध रूप से वसूल लिए। इसके बाद मुकदमा भी दर्ज कर दिया। एसपी ने मामले की जांच एएसपी प्रवीण कुमार भूरिया को सौंंपी।

जांच के बाद शनिवार की दोपहर 2 बजे एसआई आदित्य प्रताप सिंह राजावत, एएसआई नरेंद्र यादव, आरक्षक चालक अमित यादव, आरक्षक चालक अनिल यादव और तथाकथित पत्रकार सौरभ भार्गव व कौशल किशोर भार्गव के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। वहीं आरक्षक देवेश तोमर 24 नवंबर को अपने घर अंबाह जिला मुरैना गया हुआ था जिसकी मुरैना टोल प्लाजा की सीसीटीवी फुटेज है। इसलिए देवेश तोमर को जांच से बाहर कर दिया है। आवेदकों का कहना था कि 24 नवंबर को हमारे खिलाफ कार्रवाई के दौरान बार-बार देवेश तोमर का नाम लिया जा रहा था, इसलिए हमने आवेदन में देवेश के नाम का जिक्र किया था।

एसपी की जांच में सामने आया है कि उक्त लोगों ने आवेदक को अवैध रूप से थाने में रखा व अवैध राशि ली, जो गंभीर भ्रष्ट कदाचरण को प्रदर्शित करता है। इसलिए करैरा थाने में एसआई, एएसआई, दो आरक्षक व दो कथित पत्रकारों सहित छह लोगों के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम एवं 120बी के तहत केस दर्ज कर केस जांच में ले लिया है।

नए टीआई ज्वाइन करते ही दर्ज किया मुकदमा
एसपी ने जिले के थानों में फेरबदल किया है, उनमें करैरा थाना भी शामिल है। यहां पदस्थ टीआई मनीष शर्मा की जगह फिजिकल थाने से टीआई अमित सिंह भदौरिया को भेजा। ज्वाइन करते ही शनिवार की दोपहर 2 बजे प्रकरण दर्ज कर दिया। मामले की जांच कोलारस एसडीओपी अमरनाथ वर्मा को सौंपी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें