लूट:कनपटी पर कट्‌टा अड़ाकर किसान से 45 हजार की लूट; तीन अज्ञात बदमाशों पर केस दर्ज

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • धान बेचकर डबरा से गांव लौट रहा था किसान

सीहौर थाना क्षेत्र के बनियानी गांव के पास तीन अज्ञात बदमाशों ने ट्रैक्टर रोककर किसान से 45 हजार लूट लिए। एक बदमाश ट्रॉली पर चढ़ गया और किसान की कनपटी पर कट्‌टा अड़ा दिया। पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर मामले में छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक किसान ओमकार सिंह (55) पुत्र श्रीपाल सिंह सोलंकी निवासी बरौआ अपनी धान बेचने के लिए डबरा मंडी गया था। 21 नवंबर को धान बेचकर गांव लौट रहा था। किसान अकेला था और रात भी अधिक हो गई थी। सीहौर थाने की सीमा में बनियानी गांव के पास पहुंचने पर पीछे से एक बदमाश ट्रॉली पर चढ़कर उस तक पहुंच गया। बदमाश ने कट्‌टा अड़ाकर ट्रैक्टर रुकवा लिया।

नकाब पहनकर आए थे तीनों बदमाश, जेब से 45 हजार रु. लूटकर भागे : किसान ओमकार सिंह का कहना है कि बदमाशों ने कट्‌टे से गोली मारने की धमकी और जेब में रखे 45 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। इसके बाद तीनों बदमाश प्लीटा बाइक से भाग गए। तीनाें बदमाश मुंह पर कपड़ा बांधकर आए थे। पुलिस ने तीनों अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ लूट का मुकदमा दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

