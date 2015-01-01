पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन सूदखोरी:‘इजी कैश’ एप से 6 हजार रु. लोन लिया, नहीं चुकाया तो पिता को कॉल कर धमकाया, इकलौते बेटे ने मोबाइल और सिम तोड़कर लगा ली फांसी

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डिजिटल साहूकार... गूगल-प्ले स्टोर पर छोटे लोन देने वाली एप की भरमार, 15 दिन का लोन एप्रूव कर 36% तक ब्याज वसूल रहीं कंपनियां

शहर में विष्णु मंदिर के पीछे कॉलोनी में रहने वाले 20 साल के युवक राजकुमार कुशवाह ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी है। राजकुमार ने छोटे लोन देने वाली “इजी कैश’ एप के जरिये लोन लिया था। इसी एप कंपनी से रात में राजकुमार के पास फोन आया और 6 हजार रुपए देने के लिए धमकाया। इसके बाद राजकुमार के पिता के पास भी फोन आया और उन्हें धमकी दी कि 6 हजार रुपए नहीं दिए तो देख लेंगे। संभवत: इसी से आहत होकर राजकुमार ने आत्महत्या कर ली।

फांसी लगाने से पहले उसने अपना मोबाइल फोन और सिम भी तोड़ दी। दरअसल, गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर ऐसे कई एप हैं जो 10 हजार रुपए तक का लोन दे रही हैं और मोटा ब्याज वसूलती हैं। लोन चुकाने से चूके तो यह एप कंपनियां न सिर्फ लोन लेने वालों को फोन कर धमकी देती हैं, बल्कि उनकी कॉन्टेक्ट लिस्ट में सेव मोबाइल नंबर चुराकर अन्य परिचितों को भी फोन कर धमकाती हैं। इन एप के जाल में सैकड़ों लोग फंस चुके हैं लेकिन जिले में आत्महत्या का यह पहला मामला सामने आया है।

राजकुमार कुशवाह (20) पुत्र प्रहलाद कुशवाह निवासी विष्णु मंदिर के पीछे शिवपुरी ने गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की रात 1 से 2 बजे के बीच फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। हलवाई पिता प्रहलाद यादव एक शादी से काम करने गए थे। बेटा भी उनके साथ काम पर गया था लेकिन रात में लौट आया था। उसके बाद देर रात वे घर लौटे तो कमरे में इकलौते बेटे राजकुमार का शव फांसी के फंदे पर लटका मिला। राजकुमार ने अपनी मां की साड़ी से फांसी लगा ली थी। सूचना के बाद सुबह फिजीकल थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच शुरू की।

पिता ने बेटे राजकुमार की शादी पक्की कर दी थी। सबकुछ ठीक ठाक चल रहा था लेकिन अचानक राजकुमार की मौत से पिता बदहवास हो गए। राजकुमार की तीन बहनें हैं। बड़ी बहन की शादी हो चुकी है और दो बहनें छोटी हैं। राजकुमार कॉलेज से पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट भी कर चुका था। नाैकरी नहीं मिलने पर अपने हलवाई पिता के संग शादी समारोह में काम करने चला जाता था।

रात में फोन कर धमकाया- 6 हजार रुपए जमा कर दो नहीं तो देख लेंगे
राजकुमार के पास रात में एक एप कंपनी से 6 हजार रुपए देने के लिए फोन आया था। फोन करने वाले ने उसे धमकाया भी था। जिस वक्त फोन आया, उस वक्त राजकुमार अपने पिता प्रहलाद के साथ एक शादी समारोह में काम पर था। इसके कुछ देर बाद ही पिता प्रहलाद के मोबाइल पर भी फोन पर आया और पिता को भी पैसे न लौटाने पर धमकाते हुए देख लेने की बात कही। इस पर प्रहलाद ने जवाब दिया कि 6 हजार रुपए ही तो हैं। सुबह दे देंगे। फोन आने के कुछ देर बाद ही राजकुमार घर आ गया। देर रात पिता प्रहलाद घर पहुंचे तो वह घर के ऊपर के कमरे में फांसी पर लटका हुआ था। हालांकि पिता को यह भी पता नहीं है कि बेटे ने कितना लोन और किसलिए लिया था।

चचेरे भाई सुनील कुशवाह ने बताया राजकुमार के साथ विष्णु मंदिर के पास एक मैरिज हॉल में खाना बनाने आदि का काम करने गए थे। काम खत्म कर घर लौट आए थे। राज 12 बजे राजकुमार को घर छोड़ा और वह अपने घर चला गया। काम करने से लेकर घर छोड़ने तक राजकुमार के व्यवहार को देखकर कुछ भी असहज नहीं लगा था। राजकुमार ने किसी तरह की बात भी नहीं बताई।

गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर तमाम एप... छोटे लोन का लालच देकर हर 15 दिन में प्रोसेसिंग फीस वसूल रहीं कंपनियां
गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर छोटे लोन देने वाले एप की काफी भरमार है। 15 दिन का लोन एप्रूव करके 36% तक ब्याज वसूल रही हैं। जबकि लोन की रकम खाते में जारी करने से पहले प्रोसेसिंग फीस और जीएसटी भी काट लेती हैं यानी लोन की 60-70 फीसदी रकम ही खाते में आती है। लोन चुकाने की 15 दिन की समय सीमा पूरी होते ही रकम मांगने लगती हैं जिसमें क्रेडिट इम्प्रूव की राशि अलग से जोड़कर पैसा ले रहे हैं। हर महीने लोन लेने वाले को दो से ढाई हजार रुपए प्रोसेसिंग फीस के चुकाने पड़ रहे हैं।

