खतरा:शिवपुरी में संक्रमित निकले 72 साल के व्यापारी की भोपाल में मौत, दस दिन में यह चौथी मौत

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • तापमान नीचे जाने से सर्दी का असर बढ़ रहा, उतनी ही तेजी से कोरोना संक्रमण फैल रहा
  • संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ रही, संक्रमण दर देखें तो जिले में हर सातवां मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव

जिला अस्पताल शिवपुरी में कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले 72 साल के व्यापारी की भोपाल के चिरायु अस्पताल में शनिवार की तड़के 3 से 4 बजे के बीच मौत हो गई है। दस दिन के भीतर शिवपुरी जिले में यह चौथी मौत है। नवंबर के शुरूआती डेढ़ सप्ताह राहत के बाद कोरोना फिर से घातक रूप लेता दिखाई दे रहा है।

मौसम में बदलाव के साथ कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। न्यूनतम तापमान जैसे-जैसे नीचे आ रहा है, सर्दी का असर बढ़ने के साथ कोरोना मरीज भी उतने ही तेजी से सामने आए हैं। यही दौर रहा तो सर्दियों के दो महीने में स्थिति और भी खराब हो सकती है। मालूम हो कि नवंबर महीने के पहले सप्ताह में 57 कोरोना मरीज सामने आए थे। लेकिन दूसरे सप्ताह में संख्या बढ़कर 96 हो गई। अब तीसरे सप्ताह में कोरोना संक्रमित 159 हो चुके हैं। यानी पहले सप्ताह की तुलना में तीसरे सप्ताह में तीन गुना कोरोना मरीज निकल आए हैं।

शहर के सर्किट हाउस रोड शिवपुरी निवासी व्यापारी रमेशचंद्र भटनागर (72) की शनिवार की सुबह 3-4 बजे के बीच भोपाल के चिरायु अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई है। शिवपुरी जिला अस्पताल में कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद इलाज ठीक से नहीं मिलने की शिकायत पर परिजन भोपाल ले गए थे। यहां छह-सात दिनों से भर्ती थे।

बताया जा रहा है कि हालात में काफी सुधार आ गया था। लेकिन रात 1.30 बजे अचानक तबियत खराब हुई। फेंफड़ों के संक्रमण और ऊपर से उम्र भी ज्यादा हो जाने के चलते उनका निधन हो गया। रमेशचंद्र आईसीयू वार्ड से बाहर आ गए थे। एक-दो दिन में छुट्टी भी होने वाली थी। बता दें कि इससे पहले 11 से 13 नवंबर के बीच तीन कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। शनिवार को चौथी मौत हुई है। इसी के साथ जिले में अब तक कुल 42 मौतें हो चुकी हैं।

दस दिन पहले इन तीन कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हुई

  • बिजली कंपनी शिवपुरी में पदस्थ बाबू भारतेंदु भार्गव की 11 नवंबर की रात भोपाल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। भारतेंदु 25 अक्टूबर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले। शिवपुरी के निजी अस्पताल के बाद सैंपल टैस्ट पॉजिटिव आया। परिजन ग्वालियर के बाद भोपाल ले गए थे।
  • 12 नवंबर को होटल मानश्री के संचालक संचालक मुकेश जैन ने की हालत बिगड़ने पर परिजनों ने शिवपुरी जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। सैंपल टेस्ट कराने पर कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले। अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में इलाज के दौरान मुकेश जैन की मौत हो गई।
  • महिला कमला कुलकर्णी (60) पुत्र जयसिंह निवासी प्रगति बाजार शिवपुरी की जिला अस्पताल शिवपुरी में 13 नवंबर की सुबह 11 बजे मौत हो गई। सैंपल टेस्ट में रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई थी। मौत से चार दिन पहले हालत बिगड़ने पर भर्ती कराया था।

विशेषज्ञ की राय
स्वस्थ्य हुए रोगियों में सीने में दर्द की शिकायत
^स्वस्थ होने के बाद कोरोना लक्ष्ण छोड़ रहा है। जिले में 3 हजार से अधिक कोरोना मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। इन 90% मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनमें चार लक्षण कॉमन है। पहला शरीर में बहुत कमजोरी मेहसूस होती है। काम करते वक्त थकान रहती है। दूसरे लक्षण के रूप में सीने में हल्का दर्द रहता है। तीसरा लक्षण हल्का बुखार बना रहता है। चौथा घबराहट होती है। कोरोना बीमारी से ठीक होकर आने वाले अधिकतर मरीजों में यही लक्षण एक जैसे देखने को मिल रहे हैं। हालांकि यह समस्या एक महीने तक रहती है। घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। लोग घर पर संतुलित भोजन लेते रहें, बिना दवाओं के भी ठीक हो जाएंगे।
डॉ. रीतेश यादव, एमडी मेडिसिन एवं सीनियर रेजीडेंस, मेडिकल कॉलेज शिवपुरी

