पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना हारा लोकतंत्र जीता:करैरा में 73.68%, पोहरी में 76.02% वोटिंग, आजादी के बाद से अब तक हुए 14 विस चुनाव में इस बार सबसे ज्यादा

शिवपुरीएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पोहरी विधानसभा के सतनवाड़ा मतदान केंद्र 252 पर सुबह 11 बजे मतदाताओं की भीड़।
  • पोहरी और करैरा में पोलिंग एजेंटों के बीच मामूली झड़प के बीच चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न
  • रिकार्ड मतदान की वजह... पहली बार एक घंटा अतिरिक्त बढ़ाना रही वजह, क्योंकि 5 से 6 बजे के बीच करैरा में 1.57% और पोहरी में 3.46 मतदान हुआ

जिले की करैरा और पोहरी विधानसभा सीट पर उप चुनाव में मतदाताओं ने रिकार्ड मतदान करके इतिहास रच दिया है। कोरोना संक्रमण काल के बावजूद मतदाता घरों से निकले और बिना संक्रमण के भय के मतदान कर कोरोना को हराकर लोकतंत्र को जिताने का काम किया है। करैरा में 73.68% और पोहरी में 76.02% मतदान हुआ है, जो अंचल की 13 सीटों में सबसे ज्यादा है।

करैरा और पोहरी विधानसभा सीट पर रिकार्ड मतदान के पीछे पहली बार वोटिंग के लिए एक घंटा अतिरिक्त बढ़ाना रहा। शाम 5 से 6 बजे के वोटिंग प्रतिशत पर गाैर करें तो एक घंटे में करैरा में 1.57% और पोहरी में 3.46% मतदान हुआ है। सुबह 7 बजे से लेकर शाम 6 बजे तक मतदान हुआ। इस बीच करैरा और पोहरी दोनों ही सीटों के एक-एक मतदान केंद्र पर भाजपा व कांग्रेस पोलिंग ऐजेंटों के बीच मामूली झड़प के बीच मतदान शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से सम्पन्न हो गया है। जिले में पोहरी के बूढ़दा गांव में दोनो पाेलिंग बूथों पर 1511 में से एक भी मतदाता वोट डालने नहीं गया। अपर ककैटो बांध का पानी गांव में भर जाने से ग्रामीण आठ साल से परेशान हैं। समाधान नहीं निकलने पर पूरे गांव में मतदान का बहिष्कार किया है। गांव वाले आगे आर-पार की लड़ाई के मूढ़ में नजर आ रहे हैं।

आरोप : कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी हरि‌वल्लभ शुक्ला बोले-प्रशासन एकतरफा बीजेपी के लिए काम कर रहा है
पोहरी सीट पर वोटिंग के दौरान कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी हरिवल्लभ शुक्ला ने प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाए। उन्होंने कहा कि सांपरारा मतदान केंद्र पर हाथ का बटन दवाते थे तो फूल का निकलता था। हमने वहां की मशीन को चैंज करवाई है। वहीं जाखनाैद पोलिंग पर बीएलओ रमेश यादव अंदर घुसकर पोलिंग करवा रहा था, जिसे हमने बाहर करवाया। धांधली तो है, प्रशासन एकतरफा बीजेपी के लिए काम कर रहा है। भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुरेश धाकड़ के बयान को लेकर शुक्ला ने कहा कि शायद राठखेड़ा तीसरे नंबर पर चल रहे हैं। इसलिए वह इस तरह की बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं।

जुझाई में शाम 6 बजे बांटी गईं 112 पर्ची, शाम 7 बजे तक चलता रहा मतदान
पोहरी विधानसभा के ग्राम जुझाई में 1009 मतदाता थे और यहां शाम 6 बजे तक लंबी लाइन थी। इनको 112 पर्ची वोट करने के लिए शाम 6 बजे दी गई और रात 7.20 मिनट तक वहां मतदान जारी था। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी जेपी गुप्ता ने बताया कि इस मतदान केंद्र पर बेबकास्टिंग की भी सुविधा थी। उन्होने कहा कि मतदान केंद्र में जितने भी लोग आ गए उनका मतदान कराना हमारी जिम्मेदारी थी।

मतदान करने के बाद सुरेश राठखेड़ा बोले- मुकाबला हाथ से नहीं हाथी से है, इसलिए कांग्रेस की बात न करें
मतदान करने के बाद जब वह केंद्र से बाहर निकले तो मीडिया से बातचीत में वह बोले कि मेरा मुकाबला हाथ से नहीं है हाथी से है इसलिए कांग्रेस की बात आप न ही करें तो बेहतर है। इससे पहले पोहरी विस क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी व मंत्री सुरेश राठखेड़ा जब वोट डालने के लिए पोहरी के पोलिंग बूथ पर पहुंचे तो कर्मचारी लिस्ट में उनका नाम नहीं ढूंढ पाए। करीब दस मिनट बाद भी जब उनका नाम नहीं मिला तो वे नाराज हुए खुद लिस्ट लेकर नाम ढूंढने लगे। अपना नाम ढूंढने के बाद उन्होंने नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि कैसे गंवार लोेग हैं। उन्होंने मतदान केंद्र के भीतर प्रकाश की उचित व्यवस्था न होने पर भी नाराजगी जताई।

एक वजह ये भी : चुनाव प्रचार में पार्टियों ने पूरी ताकत झोंकी, गांव-गांव सभाएं हुईं
दोनों सीटों पर यह चुनाव भाजपा के लिए प्रतिष्ठा और कांग्रेस के लिए लाज बचाने वाला रहा है। यही वजह है कि कांग्रेस से ज्यादा भाजपा ने चुनाव प्रचार में पूरी ताकत झोंक दी। लोग प्रभावित हुए और कोरोला काल के बावजूद लोग मतदान करने पहुंचे। बता दें कि शिवराज सिंह ने गांव-गांव सभाएं लीं। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कई सभाएं लीं। वहीं कांग्रेस की तरफ से पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की दोनों सीटों पर एक-एक सभा रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें