पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिवपुरी में हादसा:मधुमक्खियों से भरे ट्रक ने खड़े ट्रक में टक्कर मारी, बीच में आने से चालक-हेल्पर की मौत

शिवपुरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोरलेन किनारे दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रक जिसमें दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
फोरलेन किनारे दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रक जिसमें दो लोगों की मौत हो गई।

सतनवाड़ा में पाठक होटल के पास फोरलेन किनारे खराबी के चलते सिलेंडर से भर ट्रक खड़ा था। मंगलवार की तड़के मधुमक्खियों से भरे मिनी ट्रक ने पीछे से ट्रक में टक्कर मार दी। आगे खड़े टैंकर से टकराकर ट्रक का केबिन सिकुड़ गया और चालक व हेल्पर की मौत हो गई। मधुमक्खियों वाले ट्रक से हेल्पर कांच तोड़कर बाहर कूद गया, गंभीर हालत में ग्वालियर रैफर किया है, जबकि चालक मौके से भाग गया।

जानकारी के अनुसार सिलेंडर से भरा ट्रक क्रमांक एचआर73 ए1911 खराब हो जाने की वजह से सतनवाड़ा में पाठक होटल के पास फोरलेन किनारे खड़ा था। केबिन में चालक और हेल्पर ललित (30) पुत्र पूरन पांचाल निवासी पलवल हरियाणा व सौरभ (30) पुत्र धर्मवीर शर्मा गहरी नींद में सो रहे थे। मंगलवार की तड़के 4.30 बजे मधुमक्खियों से भरे मिनी ट्रक ने सिलेंडर से भरे ट्रक में पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। पीछे से टक्कर लगते ही सिलेंडर से भरा ट्रक आगे खड़े कंटेनर से टकरा गया। जिससे सिलेंडर से भरे ट्रक का केबिन क्षतिग्रस्त होने के साथ सिकुड़ गया। हादसे में ललित पांचाल की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि गंभीर रूप से घायल सौरभ शर्मा को जिला अस्पताल लाया गया। इलाज के दौरान सुबह 7 बजे सौरभ की मौत हो गई। वहीं हादसे के बाद मधुमक्खियों से भरे ट्रक का चालक मौके से भाग निकला। ट्रक का हेल्पर दीपक जादौन (18) निवासी कैलारस कांच तोड़कर बाहर निकला। उसे गंभीर हालत के चलते ग्वालियर रैफर किया गया है।

केबिन में फंसे घायल को निकालने में मुश्किल हुई
हादसे के बाद केबिन में ललित पांचाल और सौरभ फंसे हुए थे। पुलिस ने काफी मशक्कत कर दोनों को बाहर निकाला। जिसमें ललित की मौत हो चुकी थी और सौरभ गंभीर रूप से घायल था, लेकिन कुछ देर बार उसकी जान चली गई।

ट्रक में सिलेंडर भरकर राजगढ़ जा रहे थे
धौलपुर से सिलेंडर भरकर सौरभ और ललित राजगढ़ जा रहे थे, लेकिन सतनवाड़ा के पास ट्रक में खराबी आ जाने की वजह से फोरलेन किनारे खड़ा करके उसी में सो गए। आगे कंटेनर खड़ा था। वहीं मधुमक्खियों से भरा ट्रक बसई से बदरवास जा रहा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser