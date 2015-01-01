पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:शराब पिलाकर दोस्त की पत्थर से कुचलकर हत्या

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • मृतक धर्मेंद्र आरोपी की पत्नी के बारे में गलत बोलने लगा, इसलिए जान से खत्म कर दिया

लुधावली में कब्रिस्तान रोड पर मिली करैरा के बडौरा निवासी युवक धर्मेंद्र की हत्या के मामले में उसी का दोस्त आरोपी निकला। आरोपी दोस्त ने मुर्गा पार्टी के लिए पहले घर बुला लिया। धर्मेंद्र को छककर दारू पिलाई और फिर पत्नी के बारे में गलत बोलने लगा तो पत्थर से सिर कुचलकर हत्या कर दी। देहात थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक धर्मेन्द्र (22) पुत्र इमरत लाल जाटव निवासी ग्राम बढौरा करैरा की लाश 20 नवंबर की सुबह शिवपुरी शहर के लुधावली स्थित कब्रिस्तान रोड पर मिली थी। बताया जा रहा है कि छानबीन के दौरान सोनू ओझा नामक संदिग्ध युवक को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की। आरोपी ने स्वीकार किया के उसने 19 नवंबर को मुर्गा पार्टी के लिए अपने दोस्त धर्मेंद्र को घर बुलाया था। तीन शराब क्वाटर पी लेने के बाद धर्मेंद्र जाटव को नशा हो गया और वह मेरी पत्नी के बारे में गलत बोलने लगा। गुस्से में आकर धक्का देकर पटक दिया और बगल में पड़ा पत्थर उठाकर उसके सिर पर छह से सात बार हमला कर दिया। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। दो साल पहले भी धर्मेंद्र का आरोपी से विवाद हुआ था। तभी से आरोपी के मन में बदला लेने की रंजिश भरी हुई थी।

बाइक, मोबाइल बहन के घर रख आया था आरोपी
पुलिस के मुताबिक हत्यारोपी युवक मृतक धर्मेंद्र जाटव की दहेज में मिली बाइक और मोबाइल लेकर अपनी बहन के घर बामौरकलां के कीनरखेड़ी में छिपाकर रख आया था। पुलिस ने बाइक और मोबाइल बरामद कर लिया है। बता दें कि मृतक धर्मेंद्र 19 नवंबर को गांव से 13 हजार रुपए लेकर दुर्घटना में घायल बहनोई से अस्पताल में मिलने शिवपुरी आया था। यहां आरोपी दोस्त भी शाम को आया और मुर्गा पार्टी में बुलाकर चला गया।

