पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Shivpuri
  • Action On The Raj Rajeshwari Temple Increased In The Worship Of The Mother, Action Was Not Seen In The Rally, Thanks To The Gathering Of Minister Suresh Rathkheda

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशासन का दोहरा रवैया:राज राजेश्वरी मंदिर पर माता-पूजन में भीड़ बढ़ी तो कार्रवाई, छर्च में मंत्री सुरेश राठखेड़ा की आभार सभा की भीड़ नहीं दिखी

शिवपुरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छर्च क्षेत्र में ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करते राज्य मंत्री सुरेश राठखेड़ा। सभा में मौजूद किसी ने मास्क नहीं पहना।
  • माननीय पर मेहरबानी... मंत्री की सभा में भारी भीड़, किसी ने मास्क नहीं पहना
  • जनता पर सख्ती... माता पूजन में बढ़ी महिलाओं की संख्या तो जुर्माना लगाया

कोरोना महामारी पर अंकुश लगाने के नाम पर प्रशासन का रवैया भी दोहरा और भेदभावपूर्ण नजर आ रहा है। जिस लापरवाही पर आम लोगों पर सख्ती की जा रही है, वैसी ही लापरवाही जब मंत्री या अन्य नेता करते हैं तो प्रशासन आंखें मूंद लेता है। ऐसा ही मामला सोमवार को सामने आया। शहर के राज राजेश्वरी मंदिर पर शादी से दो दिन पहले माता पूजन के लिए महिलाएं दूल्हा-दुल्हन को लेकर टोलियाें में पहुंचीं।

मंदिर परिसर में ज्यादा भीड़ जमा हो गई। ऐसे में ट्रैफिक पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। ट्रैफिक सूबेदार ने भीड़ में बिना मास्क शामिल लोगों के चालान काट दिए। वहीं सोमवार को ही राज्य मंत्री सुरेश राठखेड़ा पोहरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कई गांवों में जन समस्याएं सुनने के बहाने अपनी जीत का आभार जताने पहुंचे। इस दौरान उनकी सभा में ग्रामीण बिना मास्क शामिल हुए। छर्च में हुई सभा में तो मंत्री खुद भी मास्क नहीं लगाए हुए थे लेकिन यहां किसी भी अधिकारी ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क पहनने की सलाह दे रहे हैं लेकिन राज्य मंत्री सुरेश धाकड़ पोहरी क्षेत्र में के गांवों में एक दिन में कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर रहे हैं, जिसमें लोग भीड़ की शक्ल में बिना मास्क पहनने इकट्ठा हो रहे हैं। इस कारण संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा मंडरा रहा है।

मंत्री सुरेश धाकड़ सोमवार को पोहरी विधानसभा के कुड़ी, बिलौआ, लोहरचा, बागलौन, मेहदेवा, मानपुर, डोभा, हिनौतिया, लेंगड़ा और छर्च गांवों में पहुंचे। इस दौरान मंत्री खुद बिना मास्क लोगों से रूबरू हो रहे थे। कार्यक्रम में मंत्री समस्याएं सुनने के साथ चुनाव से संबंधित ही बातें कर रहे हैं। छर्ज में समस्याएं सुनने के नाम पर मंत्री ने आभार सभा कर ली। यहां सभा में मौजूद भीड़ में किसी भी ग्रामीण ने मास्क नहीं लगाया था। यहां तक कि मंत्री धाकड़ भी बिना मास्क मौजूद रहे।

यहां नियम की पाबंदी... नाच रहीं महिलाओं पर पुलिस ने बरती सख्ती

शहर के राज राजेश्वरी मंदिर पर सोमवार की सुबह से ही माता पूजन के लिए लोग पहुंचने लगे। शादी से दो दिन पहले माता पूजन के लिए महिलाएं दूल्हा-दुल्हन को लेकर टोलियाें में मंदिर परिसर में पहुंचीं। यहां लोगों द्वारा कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन नहीं करने की सूचना जैसे ही ट्रैफिक पुलिस को मिली, सूबेदार गायत्री इटौरिया स्टाफ के साथ मंदिर में पहुंच गईं। ट्रैफिक पुलिस यहां सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन तो नहीं करा पाई लेकिन जो लोग मास्क नहीं पहने थे, उनसे जुर्माना जरूर वसूला और मास्क पहनाए। इस दौरान एक दूल्हा मास्क तो लगाए हुए था लेकिन उसका मास्क नाक के नीचे था। ट्रैफिक सूबेदार ने दूल्हे को समझाया और ठीक से मास्क लगवाया। दूल्हे के साथ आईं महिलाएं मास्क नहीं लगाए थीं। इन महिलाओं के चालान काटे और जुर्माना वसूला। इसके साथ ही उन्हें मास्क भी दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें