बैठक:स्वदेशी वस्तुओं को अपनाओ, इससे देश और हर एक नागरिक होगा सक्षम: स्वदेशी मंच

शिवपुरी5 घंटे पहले
स्वदेशी जागरण मंच द्वारा लोगों को किया जा रहा जागरूक।
  • बैठक में ठेंगडी जी के विचारों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने अिभयान चलाने का लिया निर्णय
  • स्वदेशी जागरण मंच ने गुरुवार को लोगों को किया जागरूक

छोटी-छोटी संगोष्ठियों के माध्यम से स्वदेशी और दत्तोपंत ठेंगडी जी के विचारों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य स्वदेशी जागरण मंच ने रखा है। इसके लिए दीपावली तक अभियान चलाने की तैयारी की है। गुरुवार को शिवपुरी शहर में स्वदेशी अपनाने के लिए आमजन को जागरूक किया गया।

आगामी 10 नवंबर से देश भर में राष्ट्र ऋषि दत्तोपंत ठेंगडी के समारोह देश भर में शुरू हो रहे हैं और यह कार्यक्रम दो चरणों में चलाए जाने हैं। प्रथम चरण के कार्यक्रम दशहरे से दीपावली तक आयोजित किए जाएंगे जिसमें छोटी- छोटी संगोष्ठियों के माध्यम से स्वदेशी और ठेंगडी जी के विचारों से जन जन को परिचित कराया जाना है। इसके अतिरिक्त स्वदेशी और विदेशी वस्तुओं की सूची का वितरण, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में स्वदेशी विचार यात्रा, नुक्कड़ सभाएं, चीनी वस्तुओं का विरोध, चीन का पुतला दहन, बाइक रैली आदि कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर जागरुकता लाई जाएगी।

स्वदेशी जागरण मंच द्वारा सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर पर आयोजित बैठक में विभाग संयोजक सुरेश दुबे ने कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित कर मार्गदर्शन दिया। वहीं विभाग सह संयोजक राकेश शर्मा ने उसके क्रियान्वयन के सहयोग दिए। इस दौरान जिला संयोजक जगदीश पाराशर, जिला सह संयोजक प्रमोद मिश्रा द्वारा पदाधिकारियों को आगामी कार्यक्रमों आयोजित करने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में जिला प्रचार प्रमुख दिवाकर शर्मा द्वारा केंद्र और प्रांत से प्राप्त दिशा निर्देशों को समस्त कार्यकर्ताओं के सम्मुख प्रस्तुत किया।

इन टोलियों में विभाग संयोजक सुरेश दुबे, विभाग सह संयोजक राकेश शर्मा, विभाग विचार वलय प्रमुख आरडी शर्मा, जिला संयोजक जगदीश पराशर, जिला सह संयोजक प्रमोद मिश्रा, महेश भार्गव, जिला प्रचार प्रमुख दिवाकर शर्मा, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष चिंतामणि दुबे, जिला युवा आयाम प्रमुख रानू रघुवंशी, नगर संयोजक गजेंद्र शिवहरे, नगर सह संयोजक शत्रुघ्न तोमर, नगर विचार प्रमुख नरेन्द्र शर्मा, नगर कार्यालय प्रमुख सतीश शर्मा, नगर सह विचार प्रमुख रवि राठौर, नगर सह प्रचार प्रमुख कृष्णकांत भार्गव आदि स्वदेशी के कार्यकर्ता शामिल है।

