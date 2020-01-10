पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:7.13 लाख बच्चों को घर- घर जाकर खिलाई जाएगी अल्बेंडाजोल

शिवपुरी13 घंटे पहले
  • एक से 19 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को 4800 कर्मचारी खिलाएंगे दवा,जिला स्तरीय समन्वय समिति की बैठक मैं हुआ निर्णय

जिले के 7 लाख 13 हज़ार 394 बच्चों को पहली बार घर- घर जाकर अल्बेंडाजोल खुराक खिलाई जाएगी। अब तक यह दवा आंगनबाड़ी और स्कूलों में पहुंचकर बच्चों को खिलाई जाती थी लेकिन पहली बार यह दवा कोविड-19 के चलते 1 से 19 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को घर-घर जाकर खिलाई जाएगी। जिसमें 4800 कर्मचारियों को सीएमएचओ डॉ एएल शर्मा ने तैनात किया है।

सोमवार को जिला स्तरीय समन्वय समिति की बैठक में 28 सितंबर से 7 अक्टूबर तक राष्ट्रीय कृमि मुक्ति कार्यक्रम का आयोजन की रूपरेखा बनी। सप्ताह भर आयोजित होने वाला कृमि मुक्ति कार्यक्रम पल्स पोलियो अभियान की तर्ज पर आयोजित होगा और बूथ लेवल कार्यकर्ताओं के माध्यम से घर-घर जाकर एक से 19 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को अल्बेंडाजोल टेबलेट खिलाई जाएगी। जिलाधीश कार्यालय के सभाकक्ष में आयोजित बैठक में प्रभारी कलेक्टर एचपी वर्मा ने पूरी कार्य योजना से जिले के अफसरों को अवगत कराया।

1से 3 साल तक के बच्चों को पीसकर और 4 से 19 साल तक पानी से गोली सामने खिलाई जाएगी
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डाॅ संजय ऋषीश्वर ने बताया कि जिले में 1 से 19 वर्षीय समस्त बालक-बालिकाओं को कृमिनाशक गोली घर-घर जाकर खिलाई जाएगी। 1 से 3 साल तक के बच्चों को पीसकर और 4 से 19 साल तक पानी से गोली सामने खिलाई जाएगी। जिससे बच्चों के संपूर्ण स्वास्थ्य, पोषण स्तर, आयरन की कमी की रोकथाम से बौद्धिक विकास तथा शालाओं में उपस्थिति में सुधार हो सके।

यदि किसी बच्चें को सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम है तो उसे यह गोली नहीं खिलाई जाएगी। इस अभियान के दौरान किसी बच्चें को अल्बेंडाजोल टेबलेट खाने के उपरांत कोई परेशानी आती है तो उसके लिए अभिभावक अथवा कार्यकर्ता 108 पर काॅल करेंगे। सीएमएचओओ डॉ. एएल शर्मा ने बताया कि इस बार यह दवा 28 सितंबर से 7 अक्टूबर तक घर-घर जाकर 4800 स्वास्थ्य कर्मी खिलाएंगे।

