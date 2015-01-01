पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  Shivpuri
  • At A Distance Of One Hundred Meters From The Police Station, Pulses Were Looted By Pouring Pepper Into The Eyes Of The Mill Owner's Son.

वारदात:थाने से साै मीटर की दूरी पर दाल मिल मालिक के बेटे की आंखों में मिर्ची झोंककर 18 लाख लूटे

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • काेलारस की स्टेट बैंक अाॅफ इंडिया की शाखा से निकलते ही तीन बुलेट सवार लुटेरे नोटों से भरा थैला छीनकर भागे
  • दिनदहाड़े काेलारस कस्बे में लूट की इतनी बड़ी वारदात पहली बार हुई, जिस तरह से वारदात काे अंजाम दिया उससे रैकी करने की आशंका जताई

श्रीराम दाल मिल के संचालक गिर्राज सिंघल के बेटे गर्वित सिंघल की आंखों में लाल मिर्च का पाउडर झोंककर बुलेट पर सवार होकर तीन अज्ञात लुटेरे 18 लाख रुपए के थैले को लेकर रफू चक्कर हो गए। वारदात के दौरान लुटेरों ने गर्वित के गले पर चाकू दिखाकर उसे डराया और उसे धक्का देकर एक्टिवा पर रखे नोटों से भरे थैले को लूटकर भाग गए।

चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि वारदात स्थल से महज 100 मीटर की दूरी पर कोलारस पुलिस थाना है। बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े वारदात को अंजाम देकर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की पोल खोल दी। मंगलवार दोपहर 1 बजे श्रीराम दाल मिल के संचालक गिर्राज सिंघल के बेटे गर्वित सिंघल (20) रोज की तरह व्यापार के लिए 18 लाख रुपए एसबीआई की कोलारस शाखा से निकालकर अाए। बैंक से बाहर निकलकर उन्हाेंने नोटों की गड्डियाें से भरे कट्टे नुमा बैग को अपनी एक्टिवा गाडी एमपी 33 एमयू 1625 के आगे पैरों से दबाकर रख लिया और अपने दाल मिल की ओर रवाना हुए। बैंक से महज 200 मीटर की दूरी पर बने गायत्री मंदिर के पास वह पहुंचे ही थे कि अचानक सामने से काले रंग की बुलट गाड़ी पर सवार होकर आए तीन बदमाशों ने हाथ में भरे मिर्ची के पाउडर को गर्वित पर फेंका।

कुछ पाउडर कपड़ों पर और कुछ पाउडर चेहरे और आंखों पर लगा। इसके बाद बुलेट पर सवार लुटेराें ने गर्वित की एक्टिवा में लात मारी। इससे गर्वित का संतुलन बिगड़ गया और आंखें मलते हुए जब उठे तो एक लुटेरे ने उनके गले पर चाकू रख दिया। वह कुछ समझ पाते कि इससे पहले ही लुटेरे उनकी एक्टिवा से नोटों से भरा बैग छीन लिया और भागने लगे। मौके से महज 100 मीटर दूर ही कोलारस का पुलिस थाना है। लेकिन बदमाशों की तलाश देर शाम तक पुलिस नहीं कर सकी।

500 से लेकर 10 रुपए तक के 18 लाख रुपए थे प्लास्टिक कट्टे में
गर्वित ने बताया कि उन्हें अपने व्यापार के लिए 18 लाख रुपए की आवश्यकता थी। इसलिए वह दोपहर 1 बजे बैंक आए। यहां पर कैशियर ने उन्हें 500 रुपए की 21 गड्डियां (इस तरह 10 लाख 50 हजार रुपए) 100 रुपए की 61 गड्डियां (यानि 6 लाख 10 हजार रुपए), 50 रुपए की बीस गड्डियां (यानि एक लाख रुपए) 10 रुपए की 40 गड्डियां यानि 40 हजार रुपए। इस तरह कुल 18 लाख रुपए कट्‌टेनुमा प्लास्टिक के बैग में थे। जिन्हें बैंक से लेकर वह अपनी दाल मिल पर जा रहे थे, जो बदमाश बुलेट चला रहा था, वह कद में लंबा था। लेकिन शेष दो लुटेरों को आंखों में मिर्च भर जाने से वह सही से देख ही नहीं सका। ऐसे में पुलिस को अब इन अज्ञात लुटेरों की पड़ताल करना भी पहेली बनी हुई है।

जानकारी सिर्फ गर्वित और उनके चाचा को थी
गर्वित ने बताया कि बैंक से 18 लाख रुपए निकालने जाने की सूचना सिर्फ उनके चाचा को थी। पिछले 5 महीने से बैंक से रुपए निकालकर लाने के लिए मुनीम या मैं ही आता जाता था। पहली बार कोलारस में इतनी बड़ी लूट की वारदात हुई है। लुटेरों द्वारा इस वारदात को अंजाम देने से पहले रैकी करने की भी आशंका जताई जा रही है।

लुटेरे घात लगाकर बैठे थे
^प्रथम दृष्टया तो घटना ऐसी लग रही कि लुटेरे घात लगाकर बैठे हों और आते ही उन्होंने मिर्ची का पाउडर डालकर लूट की वारदात काे अंजाम दिया।
संजय मिश्रा, थाना प्रभारी, कोलारस

जल्द ट्रेस भी कर लेंगे
जैसे ही मुझे सूचना मिली तुरंत हम शिवपुरी से कोलारस पहुंचे और मौका मुआयना किया। व्यापारी से भी पूछताछ की है। जल्द हम इसे ट्रेस भी कर लेंगे।
राजेश सिंह चंदेल, एसपी शिवपुरी

