  • Boycott Family Out Of Village On Charges Of Cow Slaughter, 17 year old Daughter Reached Bhandare, Insulted And Banished, Committing Suicide At Home

शिवपुरी:कलंक कहकर भंडारे से भगाया तो दुखी चांदनी ने खत्म कर ली जिंदगी; गौहत्या के आरोप में गांव किया था परिवार का बहिष्कार

शिवपुरी2 मिनट पहले
चांदनी पांडेय
  • चार माह पहले हुई थी बछिया की मौत, परिवार पर लगा था आरोप, पंचायत ने सुनाई थी सजा
  • जुर्माना लगाया, प्रताड़ना दी, लेकिन बेटी की मौत पर वही समाज चुप

गौहत्या के कलंक का आरोप लगाने के बाद समाज से बहिष्कृत किए गए परिवार की लड़की को गांंव के ही शास्त्री ने नवरात्र के समापन पर हुए भंडारे से बेइज्जत कर भगा दिया। इससे आहत लड़की ने अपने घर पहुंचकर आत्मदाह कर लिया। आत्मदाह कर जान गंवाने वाली लड़की की उम्र 17 वर्ष और नाम चांदनी पांडेय था। घटना बुधवार की रात 9 बजे करीब मुहारीखुर्द गांव की है।

पुलिस ने लड़की को अपमानित कर भंडारे से भगाने वाले नाथूराम शास्त्री के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। आत्मदाह करने वाली चांदनी के परिजन समाज से बहिष्कृत किए जाने के पंचायत के फैसले के बाद इलाहाबाद जाकर गंगास्नान और पूजन भी कर आए थे। उन्होंने गांव के लोगों के लिए भंडारा भी किया था। आरोपी शास्त्री इस परिवार से जुर्माने के तौर पर 51 हजार रुपए देने के लिए जोर डाल रहा था।

बताया गया है कि चार महीने पहले लड़की के पिता बृजेश पांडेय के खेत में गाय की बछिया घुस गई थी। जिसे पकड़कर गलत तरीके सं बांधने के कारण उसकी मौत हो गई। इस घटना के बाद गांव वालों ने बृजेश के परिवार पर गौहत्या का आरोप लगाते हुए उनका समाज से बहिष्कार कर 51 हजार का जुर्माना लगा दिया था। बुधवार को गांव में भंडारा था। चांदनी उसमें शामिल होने पहुंच गई, तो नाथूराम शास्त्री ने उसे अपमानित कर भगा दिया। अपमान से आहत चांदनी घर पहुंची और रात 9 बजे के बाद घर की छत पर जाकर खुद पर केरोसिन डाला और आग लगा ली। परिजन जब तक उसे बचा पाते तब तक उसकी माैत हाे चुकी थी। घटना के वक्त पिता बृजेश खेत पर थे। मां वंदना और दादी मोहरन पशुओं को भूसा डाल रहीं थीं।

चांदनी, कलंक तुम नहीं.. ​​​हम किस समाज में जी रहे
बछिया की मौत हुई तो समाज ने परिवार का बहिष्कार कर दिया, जुर्माना लगाया, प्रताड़ना दी, लेकिन बेटी की मौत पर वही समाज चुप है।

प्रायश्चित के लिए गंगा स्नान किया, भंडारा कराया फिर भी शास्त्री जुर्माने के मांग रहा था 51 हजार रु.
बृजेश पांडेय के बहनोई बलराम शर्मा ने बताया कि चार महीने पहले खेत में गाय की बछिया घुसने पर आपत्ति की। दस साल के भतीजे विनीत ने आकर बछिया को खूंटे से बांध दिया। गलत तरीके से बंध जाने के कुछ घंटे बाद बछिया की मौत हो गई। पूरे गांव वालों ने परिवार को गौ हत्यारा ठहराकर बहिष्कृत कर दिया।

प्रायश्चित के तौर पर इलाहबाद जाकर गंगा स्नान करने और गांव में भंडारा कराने का ऐलान पंचायत ने किया। परिवार ने यह प्रायश्चित भी कर लिया। लेकिन नाथूराम शास्त्री 51 हजार रुपए मांगने लगा, तभी सामाजिक गतिविधियों में शामिल होने की बात कहता रहा। कन्या भोजन के लिए भंडारे में पहुंची चांदनी को जानबूझकर बेइज्जत किया। परिवार की माली हालत ठीक नहीं होने से पिता 51 हजार का दंड देने में असमर्थता जताता रहा।

